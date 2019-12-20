After being crowned Miss Montana in June, Mo Shea of Helena won $8,000 in scholarships at the 99th Miss America competition that concluded with a glitzy finale broadcast to an estimated 4.5 million viewers Thursday evening.
In addition to the nearly $7,000 she won in the Miss Montana competition, Shea won $3,000 for competing in Miss America and another $5,000 for winning the Dr. and Mrs. David B. Allman Medical Scholarship from the Miss America Foundation.
"I plan on attending medical school, so that's going to help me pursue my ultimate goal of being a medical doctor and physician," she told the Independent Record by phone before boarding her flight home on Friday.
Shea, 23, arrived in Connecticut on Dec. 11 and the Miss America contest started with an arrival ceremony the next day.
"We kind of hit the ground running and kept going all week," she said.
For the second year in a row, women were not judged in a swimsuit or how they look in an evening gown this year. Instead, a series of interviews and talent demonstrations determined who is best qualified to wear this year's crown.
For the talent portion of the contest, Shea performed "Let Me Be Your Star" from the TV series "Smash." As an actor and summer camp instructor at Grandstreet Theatre in Helena and a graduate of the Grandstreet School, she said, "I really grew up wanting to tell a story through music."
Shea graduated from Helena High School in 2015 and earned a degree in cellular and molecular neuroscience from the University of Montana, where she graduated magna cum laude. She plans to enroll in medical school this fall and specialize in dermatology.
During her time at UM, Shea spearheaded an effort to get the university certified as a Skin Smart Campus by the National Council for Skin Cancer Prevention. Her mother was diagnosed with skin cancer several years ago, and her platform as Miss Montana is “Love The Skin You’re In: Skin Cancer Prevention."
The daughter of Jim and Kathy Shea, she was also crowned Miss Montana’s Outstanding Teen in 2012 at age 15.
Shea described the Miss America experience as a "whirlwind" and said she enjoyed bonding with the 50 other women in the competition.
"I'm so grateful for all those women and how much we stood by each other, win or lose, this week," she said.
Virginia biochemist Camille Schrier won the Miss America crown Thursday night, just minutes after wowing the crowd with science. Dressed in a lab coat, she gave a colorful chemistry demonstration of the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide.
Schrier said during a news conference she hopes to “break stereotypes about what it means to be a Miss America in 2020” by being a “woman of science.”
No longer called contestants, the 51 women “candidates,” who hailed from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, competed for a $50,000 scholarship and the "job” of Miss America, a one-year paid position they hope to use as a public platform for their “social impact initiative.”
“To make it relevant for these young women, it was important for us as a scholarship and service organization to make sure that we were reflective of this generation, meaning that you no longer had to be defined by some sort of ideal,” said Regina Hopper, president & CEO of the Miss America Organization.
Morgan Nichols, Miss Carolina, had her own message. She walked down the red carpet wearing a billowing, long skirt topped by a plain white T-shirt that read: “Stronger.”
While Hopper acknowledges there has been some push-back from “old pageant” people who liked the old way of doing things, she said there's been greater interest in the competition since the roll-out of Miss America 2.0.
This year also marks the first time the multi-day event was held at Mohegan Sun, a tribal casino and entertainment complex in suburban southeastern Connecticut. Miss America organizers announced plans this summer to leave Atlantic City, New Jersey — for the second time in its history.
Miss America also switched from ABC back to NBC for the finale. And for the first time, preliminary events and the finale — held in Mohegan's 10,000-seat arena — were streamed live on the NBC app.
“We've had many, many large events. This probably reaches the most people," said Jeff Hamilton, president and general manager of Mohegan Sun. “We're just really, really excited about it.”
Miss America organizers and NBC have not yet agreed to a multi-year contract with the Connecticut casino. A decision is expected in the coming months.
Thursday night's ultimate winner succeeds 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin, a classically trained opera singer from New York.
The decision to drop the swimsuit competition did create great controversy and criticism of Miss America officials, including former board chair and former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, who said in 2018 that Miss America would represent “a new generation of female leaders focused on scholarship, social impact, talent and empowerment.” Carlson has since stepped down.
Atlantic City businessmen came up with the idea for a pageant in 1921 as a way to extend the summer tourism season beyond Labor Day weekend. It became synonymous with the New Jersey seaside resort but moved to Las Vegas in 2005, returning to Atlantic City in 2013.
Well this is certainly worth four thousand words and a bunch of images. 🙄 What a joke.
