The interim chiefs of Helena's fire and police departments have been promoted to to fill those roles on a permanent basis.
"We sincerely wish to congratulate our new Chief of Fire and new Chief of Police, Kenneth F. Wood and Steven W. Hagen, respectively!" the city's Human Resources Development Director Yolanda Franco said in a Dec. 12 email to city staff.
The two have served in an interim capacity for about nine months.
"I'm very humbled by the city manager having faith in me and allowing me to continue to serve my community," Hagen said in an interview Thursday. "I'm excited to continue what I've started."
Having worked in law enforcement for more than 32 years, 28 of those with the Helena Police Department, Hagen said he is up to the task of continuing to lead the guardians of the gulch.
"I don't think there was anything broken that needed to be fixed, but in the past nine months, we've made some changes that we're really proud of," he said.
According to Hagen, his department has implemented a new bicycle patrol downtown, created a wildfire evacuation plan for the city, and moved two officers over to traffic enforcement to better address a community need.
"The last nine months have been challenging and rewarding," Hagen said.
Meanwhile, Wood said his crew has begun expanding its training to include, in addition to confined space rescue, more robust instruction in high-angle and trench rescue.
According to Wood, his department has also started training with the police department to better handle a potential active shooter scenario. That training will be ongoing, he said.
Wood boasts 27 years of fire service experience, 20 of those with the Helena Fire Department. He worked as assistant chief of training for three years and assistant chief of operations for three years.
"The assistant chief of operations works closely with the chief," Wood said. "So the transition has been an easy one."
Looking ahead, Hagen said he has three main goals for the police department.
First, Hagen said, he wants to continue to optimize how the department's resources are allocated to "put officers where we need them."
Second, Hagen hopes to secure a new records management system that would be used by not only the police department but also the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office as well as other law enforcement agencies working within the county. The current system was installed about 20 years ago and is far from up to date.
"The hang-up is always the cost," he said of a potential multi-year, multi-million-dollar overhaul.
Third, Hagen would like to drum up additional funding for the 911 dispatch center. It is currently funded through a public safety mill levy and telephone taxes, but the city's growth is close to outpacing those dollars, according to Hagen.
Wood said the city's growth has had an effect on the fire department as well.
"This year we may hit a record," Wood said. "We're either meeting or exceeding the record high of call volume."
Wood said he plans to meet the growing demand by allocating resources appropriately.
City spokeswoman Rebecca Connors said the city leadership was pleased that Hagen and Wood accepted the offers.
"They have demonstrated integrity and leadership throughout the interim process," Connors said. "We think they've just done a fantastic job over the last year."
Both Hagen and Wood served in ostensibly assistant chief roles prior to their promotions. The two were paid a chief's salary between $91,000 and $110,000 during the past nine months despite working as "acting" chiefs.
City officials previously said they would leave the permanent positions vacant for a year to save on costs, but neither Hagen's nor Wood's assistant chief positions, or captain in the case of Hagen, were filled, freeing up the money for their new salaries.
"Both the police and fire departments had very top-heavy administrations," Connors said, adding that the city intends to continue to "test that experiment" of having only one assistant for each chief instead of the standard two for the remainder of the fiscal year.
Amazing this happened shortly after two new commissioners were elected. Hmmmmm, well, thanks Sean and Emily!!! You're already making an impact!!!
