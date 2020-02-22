Helena's Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi Bar expanding to Great Falls

Suggest "ramen" as a dinner option and the first thing that flashes into most people's minds is a brick of cheap instant noodles that cook in three minutes, and come complete with a small foil packet of meat flavored dust.

That's what John Schneider thought when the owner of Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi in Helena, first floated the idea for a new ramen restaurant called Hokkaido Ramen and Izakaya.

"I was like, ‘Top Ramen?’" Schneider said of his skeptical response.

Restaurateur Tom Cai's indignant reply could not have been more emphatic.

"He was like - ‘No! Not Top Ramen!' Schneider recalled. "'Authentic, very good Japanese ramen!' I said, ‘I’m so sorry. I had no idea.’ He asked me, ‘Does everybody associate it with those cheap ones in the store?' and I said 'Yeah, kinda.' Then I tried it and it was like, ‘Okay, now I get it.'”

That was in 2018. Today, Hokkaido Ramen & Izakaya is quickly becoming one Helena's favorite dining spots. In 2019 it placed second as Best New Restaurant, third Best Asian Food, and third Best Sushi in the Independent Record's Best of Helena survey - and a similar version of the restaurant will soon be opening in Great Falls. Schneider is the Helena store's general manager.