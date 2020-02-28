Helena's gifted and talented students offer poetic lessons in empathy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"I wanted to help them link to their humanity," Hill said. "That heightened empathy makes for more thoughtful and engaged human beings, and we need more of those in the world."

There was no shortage of empathy during Friday's performances.

Katie Steinhoff, an eighth grader, read her poem "Refugee," which examines the world's perception of the people fleeing the war in Syrian. Steinhoff said she was not aware of the humanitarian crisis on the opposite side of the globe until she began the research project.

"It really got me interested in the way the rest of the world is approaching immigration laws," Steinhoff said in an interview after her presentation. She is 13 years old. "We're all people, all one species. In nature, a species is supposed to stick together."

Typically, these students do present the fruits of their independent research via slide shows, but Knight said the district's gifted and talented education staff is always looking for new ways of tackling the work.

"This is something they wanted to do," Knight said. "We're just trying to encourage them to be autonomous learners."