Helena's economy continues slow growth as cost of living drops

"You never grow as fast or slow as the rest of the state in Helena," Barkey said. "You also don't decline as fast."

Cathy Burwell, CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, said this is largely due to the stability of being the state capital and the presence of government jobs. She said the Helena area has historically been the "most stable economy of the larger cities in Montana."

Burwell followed Barkey with a presentation that took a closer look at local numbers. She reported that 34,596 individuals were employed in Lewis and Clark County in December 2019. This is up by approximately 494 people from December 2018. Currently, the unemployment rate in the county is 3%.

According to a Policom economic analysis of 550 U.S. cities with a population under 50,000, Helena ranked in the top 5% economically, taking 24th place. The only Montana cities that ranked higher are Kalispell, which ranked 10th, and Bozeman, which ranked first.

Burwell said Helena is on par with the rest of the United States and higher than most of Montana in terms of income levels. Per capita income in Helena for 2019 was $35,278, compared to $27,308 in the state and $29,829 in the U.S. overall.