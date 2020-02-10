Helena's Beattie Street Trailhead project funding gets initial OK

City staff put out a request for proposals from developers last week. As such, the final costs for the project have yet to be solidified, hence the budget buffer.

City Engineer Ryan Leland said that by the time city commissioners receive the final resolution in March, they will know the final cost of the project.

Eight people spoke, mostly against the project, during the public comment period at Monday's meeting. Grievances ranged from an increase in traffic to a perceived unfairness in cost sharing.

Helena resident Lynn Boone said she and her husband are currently paying off a 10-year loan that covered the cost of repairing sidewalks around their property.

“I get to pay for my sidewalks and the sidewalks on South Beattie. That’s not fair,” Boone said.

A handful of commenters did express support for the project.

Prickly Pear Land Trust Project Manager Nate Kopp pointed to a 2018 study of Helena’s trail system conducted by the University of Montana’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research as evidence of the trail's importance not only to the local community but also the economy. Prickly Pear Land Trust is the city's primary trail maintenance partner.