Helena's average temp was 6.3 degrees above normal in January

Helena had the largest departure from the normal average temperature last month for any location in Montana.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls recorded Helena’s average at 29.4 degrees. That is 6.3 degrees above the long-term January average of 23.1 degrees and ranks as the 14th largest deviation on record.

The biggest deviation for below-average temperature went to Cut Bank, which came in at about 1 degree below the average normal for January.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The warmest average temperature for the state was at Yellowtail Dam with 34.8 degrees, and the coldest was at Plentywood with 10.4 degrees. The warmest overall temperature of 60 degrees was recorded at Ingomar Jan. 4. The low temperature of minus 36 was recorded at Simpson on Jan. 15.

In terms of snowfall, it was the second consecutive dry month in Helena. Only one-tenth of an inch of precipitation was recorded, which is about one-quarter of normal.

In terms of snowfall, the highest total was recorded at Poorman Creek near Lincoln at 15.3 inches.

Helena’s forecast calls for snow through Saturday. The National Weather Service is calling for relatively light accumulations on Wednesday and then 2-4 inches on both Thursday and Friday with a continued chance of snow on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0