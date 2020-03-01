Helena robotics team to compete in world championship for 3rd year in a row

Lead builder and co-captain Jaden Ellis said Oracle only borrows slightly from the team's previous designs.

"It's mostly a completely new robot," Ellis said. "We try not to cannibalize our old robots."

Lead programmer and co-captain Bryson Jones explained that the team's building materials are evolving every year. Jones said some of the code from past years is reused in order to get the project going faster. However, he spent nearly 100 total hours programming new code for Oracle this past season.

Jones has been the lead programmer for the team for approximately five years. Jones said he and Ellis both had to step up once they hit the eighth grade.

"I kinda got thrown into it," Jones said. "Once your seniors leave, that's when you really have to do a lot of the work."

Ellis, who has been on the building side since seventh grade, had a similar experience. However, former captain Ethan House was also there helping facilitate the building until last year.

One new skill Ellis picked up this year is the Computer Aided Design of the parts used for the robot. Ellis designs parts on his computer and then 3D prints them. It's a different skill set that Ellis had a lot of fun learning this season.