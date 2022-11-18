Helena rises to the Turkey Challenge

Helena Food Share raised at least $117,350 during this year's Turkey Challenge food drive, which is enough to provide 2,347 meals to community members for the holidays and beyond.

Turkey Challenge donations will continue to be accepted through the weekend at helenafoodshare.org.

The Helena Independent Network of Turkeys did their part by dropping off a $10,606 check during a Turkey Challenge celebration Friday at Lewis and Clark Library in Helena, and Cochrane Insurance matched $10,000 in donations.

Events at the library included a cooking demonstration and holiday food samples, holiday art projects for children, and a Holiday Food Drive Challenge in which people who brought canned food donations challenged other families, businesses or organizations by placing their names on the challenge board.

Anyone who needs food support for the holidays can sign up online at helenafoodshare.org, at the pantry when they come to shop, or by calling the Helena Food Share offices during regular hours at 406-443-3663. Thanksgiving meal sign-ups run from Nov. 1-18, and Christmas sign-ups are from Dec. 1-16.

Another food drive for the Helena Food Share pantry will be held Saturday at Van’s Thriftway.