Helena resumes transit service to East Helena amid staffing shortage

The Helena Transportation Systems Department announced Tuesday that its Capital Transit service to East Helena, which was suspended Jan. 6, has resumed on a limited basis.

The East Valley bus route will operate on weekdays from 8 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m., according to a city news release sent out Tuesday.

The suspension of service came after the city noted a shortage of drivers.

In an email Tuesday, Transportation Systems Deputy Director Chris Couey said Capital Transit has the authority to hire 10 full-time drivers, three part-time drivers and one dispatcher, who can also fill in as a driver when needed. However, the department currently employs nine full-time drivers, one part-time driver and one dispatcher.

Couey said four of the current 11 employees are on extended absences, leaving the city with only seven drivers at the moment.

"The sudden absences that caused the suspension have not yet been resolved," Couey said. "We are shuffling our drivers as efficiently as possible to accommodate a limited level of service for the East Helena route so as to provide the community with a reliable transportation option. Our staff has been going above and beyond in their flexibility, including working various shifts and overtime, and I commend them on their efforts."

He said staff looked at recent ridership data to determine a high percentage of riders use the East Helena route in the mornings and afternoons, hence the abbreviated schedule.

"As that helps us capture the greatest demand, that will be our schedule until we can resolve the staffing shortage," Couey said.

He added the city struggles to hire commercially licensed drivers because of competition from other transportation organizations.

"(W)e are continuously looking for ways to improve the city’s marketability as an employer," he said.

City Commissioner Andy Shirtliff said during the Helena City Commission's Jan. 9 meeting that he received emails and phone calls from representatives of the city of East Helena over the suspension of the bus service.

"They requested communication between our city and their city if anything were to happen like that again," Shirtliff said. "They learned the same time we all did, so it was very sudden, but it just shows we're all affected by staffing at the moment. Not just the private sector, but the public sector as well."

Couey agreed.

"Staffing shortages, absences, vacancies or turnover are not unique to Capital Transit," he said. "What is unique about Capital Transit is the dedication and work ethic of the staff that have risen to the challenge to restore as much service as possible to the community during this time. Our staff not only empathizes, but truly feels the impact of this service interruption on the riders that they have come to know through almost daily interactions."