Helena resumes downtown parking enforcement, limited public transit

The Helena City Commission voted to resume downtown street parking enforcement beginning Monday, June 1.
Enforcement of metered parking in the city's downtown area was suspended March 19, and the city's revenue projections took a sizable hit as a result.
The city resumed enforcement of permitted parking in downtown garages and lots May 11. City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin said during a May 18 meeting that employees of downtown businesses began parking on the streets as a result, and that the enforcement of metered street parking needed to resume in order to prevent that from happening.
"Part of the reason why we wanted to begin charging for parking on street, the premium parking, was so we could move folks who are downtown for a long period of time to the lots," O'Loughlin said. "We have that dynamic playing out again to some extent."
The city commission has received numerous emails from concerned citizens asking the city to continue its freeze on parking enforcement as a way of supporting downtown businesses struggling to keep their doors open amid Gov. Steve Bullock's COVID-19 closures.
"With so many community efforts to support small businesses and shop locally, it seems completely counter productive to reinstate pay for street parking," Helena resident Peggy Hollow-Phelps wrote in a May 21 email addressed to the mayor and commissioners. "Why would the City penalize the very people who are following the rules, providing creative options to stay open and sacrificing even more business to protect our community? No one wants to see empty parking spaces in front of empty shops."
Representatives of Helena's Business Improvement District could not be reached for comment in time for this story.
"I'm certainly very sensitive to the challenges of downtown," O'Loughlin said.
The city's fixed-route bus lines are also scheduled to resume June 1.
The red and blue fixed-routes and paratransit buses will operate with a limited capacity Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
During the two-hour pause in service, city staff said "buses will be thoroughly cleaned to help minimize potential exposure to COVID-19."
Paratransit ride scheduling will not be available until phase three of the state's reopening plan.
The East Helena bus route will remain suspended until further notice, according to the city's transportation webpage.
In an effort to help mitigate the potential spread of the virus, the city is asking patrons of the transit system to wear face masks at all times. Passengers will also be required to distance themselves from others.
As such, buses will run at a limited capacity. No more than four passengers will be allowed on board fixed-route buses at any time. No more than two passengers will be allowed on board an ADA paratransit bus at any time.
