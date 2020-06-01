Helena resumes downtown parking enforcement, limited public transit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Helena City Commission voted to resume downtown street parking enforcement beginning Monday, June 1.

Enforcement of metered parking in the city's downtown area was suspended March 19, and the city's revenue projections took a sizable hit as a result.

The city resumed enforcement of permitted parking in downtown garages and lots May 11. City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin said during a May 18 meeting that employees of downtown businesses began parking on the streets as a result, and that the enforcement of metered street parking needed to resume in order to prevent that from happening.

"Part of the reason why we wanted to begin charging for parking on street, the premium parking, was so we could move folks who are downtown for a long period of time to the lots," O'Loughlin said. "We have that dynamic playing out again to some extent."

The city commission has received numerous emails from concerned citizens asking the city to continue its freeze on parking enforcement as a way of supporting downtown businesses struggling to keep their doors open amid Gov. Steve Bullock's COVID-19 closures.