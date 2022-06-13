Helena resident hopes handwritten letters add weight to words about gun violence

When Caroline Pharr of Helena concluded she had to do something to weigh in and express her concerns about the escalation of gun violence, she decided to take a path that she believes will be more effective but also is something of a step back.

In these days of texting, emails and cellphone calls, Pharr started a campaign urging people to submit handwritten letters urging Montana’s two U.S. senators to make meaningful change.

“Nobody writes handwritten letters anymore,” she said.

Pharr, 41, said he has enlisted about 40 people to write letters, and she has made appointments to deliver them to the offices of Democratic Sen. Jon Tester and Republican Sen. Steve Daines later this month.

She said many people are swamped with the challenges of raising small children, yet they are taking time to write handwritten letters.

Pharr, who said she supports online efforts of clicking on a petition or sending an email, said in this case she is asking for the letters to be handwritten.

“It’s unusual, and something people do not normally do,” she said. “It’s more memorable and has a bigger impact.”

Pharr is a member of MomsRising, a nonpartisan advocacy group, and has offered tips for how people should approach their letter.

“It’s your personal story,” she said, adding they should list their name and note they are a constituent.

“Then it is your story and your feelings on gun violence and what action you expect elected officials to take,” Pharr said.

Her action comes after the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers, and a May 10 shooting in Buffalo, New York, in which a gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store.

Pharr, an educator, said he has attended active shooter training.

“It’s not what I signed up for,” she said, adding she wants different laws.

When it comes to protecting the right to bear arms and protecting the public from gun violence, Pharr does not believe it to be an either/or situation.

“I think it is a both/and,” she said.

Pharr, who has children who are 3 and 6, said she is under no illusion that everyone will agree.

“I am not advocating for anything super radical,” she said. “It’s about compromise. I want meaningful reform that does not infringe on rights of individual gun owners.”

She said similar handwritten letter campaigns are starting in Missoula and Bozeman.

And for those who disagree?

She said they could also write a letter.

Here are the addresses for people who'd like to write to a senator:

Sen. Jon Tester

Helena Office

Capital One Center

208 N. Montana Ave.

Suite 202 Helena, MT 59601

Sen. Steve Daines

Helena Office

30 W. 14th St., Suite 206

Helena, MT 59601

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

