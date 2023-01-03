Helena resident claims Montana Millionaire jackpot

A Helena resident claimed a $1 million jackpot last week in the 2022 Montana Millionaire game, the Montana Lottery announced.

The Helena resident, who declined to be identified publicly, purchased the winning ticket at Town Pump on 10th Avenue South in Great Falls and claimed the $1 million prize on Dec. 27.

Montana Millionaire is offered once a year and had two $1 million prizes in 2022. The other $1 million winning ticket was sold in Butte and has not yet been redeemed.

The 280,000 Montana Millionaire tickets went on sale for $20 each at 5:30 a.m. Nov. 1 at 834 outlets statewide and sold out by 10:30 a.m. Nov. 2.

It took about six days for the tickets to sell out in 2021 and nearly two months for them to sell out at one time, Montana Lottery staff said.

The $1 million prize redeemed last week was among the $1,048,393 in high-tier prizes awarded by the Montana Lottery since Dec. 27. A high-tier prize is any prize of $600 or more.

Here are the other winners of $5,000 or more, according to a press release from the Montana Lottery.

• A winner from Great Falls claimed a winning prize of $17,102 on Dec. 27 playing Big Sky Bonus. The person bought the winning ticket at the Loaf ‘N Jug in Great Falls on Central Avenue.

• A winner from Billings claimed a winning prize of $12,000 on Dec. 27 playing Blingo Bingo. The person bought the winning ticket at the Town Pump of Billings on Main Street.

• A winner from Missoula claimed a winning prize of $5,000 on Dec. 27 playing $3 Buck Buck Doe. The person bought the winning ticket at The Edge Sports Bar in Hamilton.

The Montana Lottery was created by citizen's referendum in 1986. Since then, it has paid over $774 million in prizes and returned approximately $302 million to the State of Montana and $83 million in retailer commissions.