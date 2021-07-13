Helena repeals COVID-19 emergency declaration

She added the second reason for the removal is that newly enacted legislation stripping local health experts of their ability to protect their communities now requires such declarations be approved by "a second approval agency, which means that any restrictions by what would have been the public health agency are now required to be approved by the local government that's impacted specifically by elected officials."

City Commissioner Andres Haladay asked if repeal of the local emergency declaration would require citizen advisory boards to meet in person.

Harlow-Schalk said such boards and committees could still meet via teleconferencing platforms.

"No, it does not remove the opportunity for those boards to continue to manage their attendance as they choose to, either virtually or in person or hybrid," she said.

She added the city's repeal of the emergency declaration also does not prevent private businesses from implementing their own restrictions.

While communities around the country have seen slow declines in new infection rates and hospitalizations up through June, the Associated Press Tuesday reported the number of new cases per day doubled over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings.