Helena rental home project to receive $400K in grant funds

A Helena housing project will share some of the more than $25 million in federal funding allocated to 14 Montana communities to rehabilitate or build more than 945 affordable rental homes, the Montana Department of Commerce said Monday.

Fire Tower Apartments in Helena will receive of $400,000 of Housing Trust Fund (HTF) grant money to rehabilitate 44 existing homes for seniors and those with disabilities, officials said. They said the money was from HTF grant funding, HOME Investment Partnerships Program grant funding and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State Fiscal Recovery gap financing funding

Other projects receiving this funding were in Anaconda, Billings, Crow Agency, Great Falls, Havre. Joliet, Laurel, Livingston, Missoula, Ronan and Whitefish.

In October, the Montana Board of Housing allocated $22.6 million in federal housing tax credits to four affordable rental properties, leaving credits that were not allocated, Department of Commerce officials said. On Nov. 15, the board allocated those tax credits to RiverView Apartments in Big Sky, which will receive $6,491,250 in tax credits to build 25 new homes for families and individuals and Crowley Flats in Lewistown, which will receive $220,000 in tax credits to build 16 new homes.

Crowley Flats will also receive $380,000 of HOME Investment Partnerships Program funding (HOME) to build 16 homes in an existing downtown building for families and individuals.

Each year, the Montana Department of Commerce receives and administers $6 million of federal funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for HTF and HOME Investment Partnerships Program grants to create affordable homes in Montana. Federal Housing Tax Credits are available under Section 42 of the Internal Revenue Code. Each fall, the Montana Board of Housing votes on the final allocation of Montana’s housing tax credits for the construction or preservation of affordable homes.

In addition, Montana Housing recently set aside $15,000,000 of ARPA funding to provide critical gap financing for affordable home projects experiencing significant development cost increases due to COVID-19 related worker shortages, supply chain disruptions, and price escalations in key building materials like lumber.

The funds were recommended for this use by the state's ARPA Economic Transformation and Stabilization, and Workforce Development Advisory Commission. The final allocation was approved by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

