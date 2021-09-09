Helena remembers Sept. 11

Saturday marks the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. A number of local ceremonies and events are scheduled to commemorate the somber date:

9/11 Flag of Honor

Rocky Mountain Development Council and AmeriCorps Seniors invite the community to attend the inaugural 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial. The event, intended to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost 20 years ago, is set to include an address from Helena Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers.

AmeriCorps volunteers will then read 50 names of 9/11 victims, which will be followed by a moment of silence.

On display will be a 9/11 Flag of Honor, an American flag containing the names of all 2,983 victims.

The event is part of a nationwide effort, and the names of the other victims of the attacks will be read aloud by other participating communities.

The event is scheduled to take place at 9:02 a.m. Saturday on the walking mall behind Rocky Mountain Development Council, 200 S. Cruse Ave.

Montana Attorney General's ceremony

