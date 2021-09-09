Helena remembers Sept. 11

Saturday marks the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. A number of local ceremonies and events are scheduled to commemorate the somber date:
9/11 Flag of Honor
Rocky Mountain Development Council and AmeriCorps Seniors invite the community to attend the inaugural 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial. The event, intended to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost 20 years ago, is set to include an address from Helena Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers.
AmeriCorps volunteers will then read 50 names of 9/11 victims, which will be followed by a moment of silence.
On display will be a 9/11 Flag of Honor, an American flag containing the names of all 2,983 victims.
The event is part of a nationwide effort, and the names of the other victims of the attacks will be read aloud by other participating communities.
The event is scheduled to take place at 9:02 a.m. Saturday on the walking mall behind Rocky Mountain Development Council, 200 S. Cruse Ave.
Montana Attorney General's ceremony
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is scheduled to host a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 on Saturday inside the Montana state Capitol building rotunda.
Knudsen is expected to deliver his remarks shortly after the 10:30 a.m. start time.
The Montana Highway Patrol Honor Guard will also be in attendance.
Honoring medical personnel
The Carroll College Orchestra is set to perform in the St. Peter's Health parking lot Saturday at 11 a.m. to honor local medical personnel and first responders.
The hospital staff requests that people do not gather on the property for the performance. St. Peter's Health plans to live stream the event on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/stpetershelena.
Ned LeDoux concert
Country musician Ned LeDoux is scheduled to perform a 9/11 tribute concert honoring military personnel and first responders Saturday evening at the Helena Civic Center.
A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit The Mason Moore Foundation. Mason Moore, 42, a Broadwater County sheriff's deputy, was killed May 2017 following a pursuit on U.S. Highway 287.
Chris Petersen and SunsAh406 are set as opening acts. Tickets start at $25. Doors open at 5 p.m.