Helena Regional Airport's latest restaurant operator, Florida-based company Oakwells, opened The Retreat Kitchen & Bar in February, and Airport Director Jeff Wadekamper said it did as well as any previous operator in its first month.

"We felt pretty encouraged by that, and so did they," Wadekamper said.

Michael Reilly started Oakwells in 2004 after the larger airport operator he worked for at the time began divesting itself of its North American operations.

"I thought, 'I wonder if I can do this,'" Reilly said.

He said he quickly saw how smaller regional airports around the country are under served as larger operators seek larger profits.

"But the need is all the same," he said.

Today, Oakwells operates out of 12 airports across the country, including Great Falls Regional Airport and now Helena's, in addition to an Amtrak station in Providence, Rhode Island.

Wadekamper said smaller airports like his present a "unique challenge" for operators. Helena's airport also features the added quirk of a restaurant with a public-side and a terminal gate-side.

"(Oakwells) had done that before and looked like they could handle it," Wadekamper said.

Wadekamper said in the shorter month of February, The Retreat, with its bar, restaurant and catering service and some retail sales, brought in as much revenue than any other operator in any month.

It directly benefits the airport as per the contract, the airport takes a cut, 5% of gross receipts on the public side and 10% on the secure side.

It is a five-year contract with an option to renew, according to Wadekamper who said the contract is typical for airport operators be it food or rental cars.

The airport also boasts a full service liquor license that Oakwells successfully applied through the state to utilize.

The Smokejumper restaurant closed up shop in May 2022. Wadekamper said local coffee shop 1889 operated a temporary stand beyond the security checkpoint "to give passengers a certain level of service."

Prior to 1889 stepping up, Wadekamper said for more than a month airport staff was buying coffee and doughnuts to set out for passengers in the morning.

Before Reilly submitted Oakwells proposal to the Helena Regional Airport board of directors, he took a flight to Helena.

I spent a couple of days getting the flavor of Helena and its airport and thought it was a good fit," he said. "I've got to see it first."

The Retreat is just about fully staffed. Reilly said they are still looking to hire some catering staff.

"We are fortunate we were able to staff up," he said.

The Retreat is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The menu features American staples, sandwiches, salads, cheeseburgers, chicken strips, chicken and waffles, with plates ranging in price from about $12 to $16.

The Retreat plans to host an Italian night the second Thursday of every month with special entrees, "unlimited" salad and garlic bread, and $12 bottomless wine.

Reilly said he implemented Italian night at the Great Falls airport location during the pandemic because "we had a great staff we didn't want to lose."

He said both there and now in Helena, Italian night is a success.

There are plans for other recurring events like a taco Tuesday and weekend brunches, though those are still in the works.

Both Reilly and Wadekamper agreed that an important factor in the restaurant's early success was the initial investment in Helena Regional Airport infrastructure, its new, expanded terminal, meeting spaces and commercial kitchen.

"The investment on the airport's side has been substantial," Wadekamper said, citing major renovations completed in 2005 and 2020, the latter being the more than $12 million terminal expansion.

More improvements to the airport campus are slated for this summer, including repaving the loop in front of the terminal.

Wadekamper said the airport's quest to recruit additional airline service continues, and while airline companies are not as concerned with an airport's food service as they are with passenger volume, "it's one more thing we can add to the list when trying to sell Helena."