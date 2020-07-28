Helena Regional Airport unveils $12 million terminal expansion

The expanded Transportation Security Administration area boasts two lanes but can be expanded to four lanes. TSA agents were also provided new equipment as part of the project.

The new, larger bathrooms in the terminal can be partitioned in half to allow staff to clean one side while the other is still in use. If multiple flights are boarding simultaneously, the entirety of the restrooms can be opened up.

The new $880,000 jet bridges can hook up to most types of aircraft, be it a 50-seat regional jet or a Boeing 767. One of the original two jet bridges was replaced, and two jet bridges were added on, bumping the number of flights the airport can board at one time from three to six.

"There's all those unknown dynamics that this building will be able to accommodate whatever happens in the future," Wadekamper said.

The number of seats in the terminal also jumped significantly, from 177 to 500, including the seats within the new bar and restaurant operated by the existing tenant, Smokejumper.

Prior to this expansion, the airport offered only grab-and-go snacks inside the security checkpoint. The new bar and restaurant offers a large food and drink menu with a dining area reminiscent of a Vegas casino lobby.