Helena Regional Airport unveils $12 million terminal expansion

Helena Regional Airport is putting the finishing touches on its more than $12 million terminal expansion.
Aside from some signage to hang and walls to paint, the 10,000-square-foot addition is fully operational, according to Airport Director Jeff Wadekamper.
Construction on the $12.1 million project began in July 2018 and was scheduled for a fall 2020 completion. According to Wadekamper, the lack of air travel during the global health pandemic afforded crews the opportunity to combine phases of the project, pushing the completion date up three months.
While the construction may have been expedited, the design phase intentionally took much longer.
Wadekamper said planning for the expansion started back in 2016 when the airport updated its master plan. The intent back then was to create a design that allowed the airport to accommodate not only current increases in demand but also future increases.
"That was really the idea behind all this," Wadekamper said. "We wanted to look out a long ways. We didn't want to have future airport directors and airport boards 20, 30, 40, 50 years from now saying, 'I wish when they built this they would have thought about what to do here.'"
To better prepare for that future growth, Wadekamper said nearly every facet of the terminal addition was designed to be flexible.
The expanded Transportation Security Administration area boasts two lanes but can be expanded to four lanes. TSA agents were also provided new equipment as part of the project.
The new, larger bathrooms in the terminal can be partitioned in half to allow staff to clean one side while the other is still in use. If multiple flights are boarding simultaneously, the entirety of the restrooms can be opened up.
The new $880,000 jet bridges can hook up to most types of aircraft, be it a 50-seat regional jet or a Boeing 767. One of the original two jet bridges was replaced, and two jet bridges were added on, bumping the number of flights the airport can board at one time from three to six.
"There's all those unknown dynamics that this building will be able to accommodate whatever happens in the future," Wadekamper said.
The number of seats in the terminal also jumped significantly, from 177 to 500, including the seats within the new bar and restaurant operated by the existing tenant, Smokejumper.
Prior to this expansion, the airport offered only grab-and-go snacks inside the security checkpoint. The new bar and restaurant offers a large food and drink menu with a dining area reminiscent of a Vegas casino lobby.
"In the old building, we literally didn't have any tables or chairs for people to sit down in," Wadekamper said. "You'd buy something (at the snack bar), and you'd have to sit in your seat and try to eat or drink whatever you had with all your baggage."
Nearly all of the new seats have access to electronic device charging ports, and Montana Internet installed 16 Wi-Fi hotspots within the terminal.
According to Wadekamper, just about every person affected by the changes was consulted during the planning phase, from TSA agents and custodians to bag handlers and ticketing staff. He said he even sat down with Smokejumper Restaurant employees to sketch out what the dining area should look like.
"We had virtually everybody involved. The entire airport board was involved. We had a lot of folks involved in how to make this function and work for everybody," he said. "So I think that's what really made it a successful project."
The project also included new entry doors, a new HVAC system and new carpeting.
Wadekamper said none of this would have been possible if not for the project team. Helena mainstays Dick Anderson Construction and CWG Architecture did the contracting and design work, respectively.
"They really made the project work smoothly," Wadekamper said. "We really had a great project team that pulled this all together."
The lion's share of the funding, about $7.3 million, came from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program. The FAA charges a tax on any airline ticket, aviation fuel or air cargo purchase, which is then funneled back to airports around the country for approved infrastructure projects.
Helena Regional Airport took out a competitively bid $4.8 million loan from Valley Bank to cover the rest of the cost.
Despite daily passenger totals declining to around 72% below the average, Wadekamper said the airport is able to pay the debt service on the sizable loan through the entity's other revenue sources.
"Since 43% of our revenue comes from non-aeronautical sources, we didn't take as big of a hit (due to COVID-19) as other airports did," he said.
Wadekamper said he is merely furthering plans long since laid, crediting the original stewards of the airport for setting the plans in motion during the 1970s.
"We wouldn't be where we are today if those folks back in the 70s didn't have the vision," he said. "It was a long journey to get to where we are today."
While the industry continues to climb out of its current slump, Wadekamper said Helena Regional Airport is now well positioned for the future.
"The industry is probably going to be reeling for a few years and may not be exactly the same in the end, but I think we've still got a bright future here in Helena," he said.
