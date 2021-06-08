Helena Regional Airport to host open house during shutdown

With its main runway undergoing repairs and all commercial flights suspended until Sunday, the Helena Regional Airport is hosting an open house to give the public an opportunity to tour its recently remodeled terminal.

The open house is scheduled for Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The airport's 10,000-square-foot, $12 million terminal expansion was unveiled to travelers in July of 2020, following delays related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The $10.8 million runway reconstruction project, which encompasses all 9,000 feet of the airport's main runway and all of its connecting taxi lanes, began with the easternmost 1,700-foot stretch May 3.

