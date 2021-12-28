Helena Regional Airport sees few delays amid nationwide flight cancellations

Despite widespread flight cancellations across the country during the holiday travel season, Helena Regional Airport Assistant Director Ross Marty said it "hasn't hit too close to home yet."

The Associated Press reported Monday that airlines called off more than 1,000 U.S. flights because crews were sick with COVID-19 during one of the year's busiest travel periods, and storm fronts added to the havoc.

As reported by the AP, flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been common this year. Airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020, when air travel collapsed, and carriers have struggled to make up ground this year, when air travel rebounded faster than expected. The arrival of the omicron variant only exacerbated the problem.

But Marty said Helena's airport has yet to cancel any flights and that the three major airlines that service the regional airport -- Alaska, Delta and United -- have not experienced the same level of shortages as others.

The recent storm fronts that dumped feet of snow and rain across Western states did force delays of some flights departing Helena for hub airports, such as Seattle-Tacoma International, Salt Lake City International and Denver International airports.

"It hasn't affected us much here locally," Marty said. "But it has the potential to compound on our local folks at those hubs."

Marty said with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issuing new guidance lessening the recommended quarantine time for those who come into contact with the virus, that backlog of postponed flights should catch up soon.

"I believe we're on the tail end of the national cancellations," he said Tuesday.

Marty said individual airlines are responsible for testing their pilots and cabin crew members and added that if any of the nearly two dozen local airport crew exhibit symptoms of COVID-19, they are told to be tested and quarantine until the results of those tests return negative.

"We're constantly suggesting that if folks want to get vaccinated, that they do that," he said.

He said that while a smaller crew poses its own challenges, it does allow for better mitigation of the spread of COVID-19. The local airport is able to dedicate equipment, such as snow plows, to a single employee.

Marty said those crew members have also managed to keep on top of snow removal during the recent precipitation, which also helps keep the local airport running smoothly.

"They've largely been able to clear the snow as it falls," he said.

Winter weather in the Pacific Northwest led to nearly 250 flight cancellations to or from Seattle on Sunday, according to Alaska Airlines, and about 100 more flight cancellations Monday. But the airline told the AP that sick crews were no longer a factor.

United said it canceled 115 flights Monday, out of more than 4,000 scheduled, due to crews with COVID-19. Delta expected to cancel more than 200 flights out of its schedule of over 4,100, after scrapping more than 370 on Sunday, citing the effect of COVID-19 on crews and winter weather in Minneapolis, Seattle and Salt Lake City.

Delta also told the AP that it is working to implement the new guidance, which would allow the airline more flexibility to schedule employees.

