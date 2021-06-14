Helena Regional Airport reopens to commercial flights following weeklong closure

In about 30 days, after the asphalt has time to cure, crews will begin the pavement grooving process, cutting grooves into the surface to allow for better drainage and traction for aircraft. That work will also occur overnight during nonoperational hours.

Even painting the massive runway was no small feat, with more than 6.8 acres of paint needed. Wadekamper said the weather cooperated nicely to allow the paint crew to do its work.

"They were able to work around those windy periods," he said. "I've already heard several people comment that it looks good."

Funding of the $10.8 million project is coming entirely from the federal government. The lion's share is covered by the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program, which is funded through taxes collected on all airline tickets, air cargo and aviation fuel. Typically with FAA grants, a small portion of the total project cost needs to be paid for by the airport as a local match.

With the airport's revenue nose-diving in 2020, Wadekamper said the airport authority was unsure if it would be able to come up with the matching obligation. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, the Helena Airport Authority received additional federal funds to cover that cost.