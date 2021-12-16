Helena Regional Airport gets $1.4M in federal infrastructure funds

Helena Regional Airport in Helena will receive $1,473,145, the first of five annual rounds of funding from the federal bipartisan infrastructure law, it was announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.

The funds, part of $28.6 million awarded to Montana’s 69 airports, can be used for runways, taxiways and safety, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, roadways and sustainability projects.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the new funding will give urban, regional and rural airports the chance to work on projects “that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”

Montana airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds on for FAA review in the coming weeks. The FAA said in a news release it encourages airports to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity and sustainability. The FAA also plans to do outreach with the minority business community on these opportunities.

The money comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides $15 billion over five years for this program. The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion.

Jeff Wadekamper, director of Helena Regional Airport, said Thursday they already had plans in place on how to use such funds.

He said they will ask to use the money to help replace two airport rescue fire trucks. One of the trucks is for the airport and the other is for the training center.

Wadekamper also said another project would be to update the pavement condition index study to determine what runway pavements need to be worked on sooner than later.

The following commercial airports in Montana are estimated to receive funding during the first year of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law:

Bert Mooney in Butte: $1,016,824

Billings Logan International in Billings: $3,736,937

Bozeman Yellowstone International in Bozeman: $4,260,662

Glacier Park International in Kalispell: $2,864,698

Great Falls International in Great Falls: $1,889,357

Missoula International in Missoula: $3,433,751

Sidney-Richland Regional in Sidney: $1,006,615

Yellowstone in West Yellowstone: $1,005,828

Another 60 reliever and general aviation airports in Montana are also estimated to receive funding during the first year of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, officials said Thursday.

For an interactive map and listing of funding for all Montana airports, visit www.faa.gov/bil/airport-infrastructure.

Assistant editor Phil Drake contributed to this story.

