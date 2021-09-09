Helena receives $2 million for water infrastructure

Helena has received state ARPA funds for one of the city’s three proposed water infrastructure projects.
Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office announced Thursday a total of nearly $150 million in the American Rescue Plan Act funds for water and sewer infrastructure projects statewide. Out of around $35 million requested, Helena received $2 million for its water systems improvement project and did not receive money for its other two projects, according to City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk.
“With funds devoted toward constructing new systems and improving existing ones, more Montana communities will have access to reliable, sustainable water and wastewater systems,” Gianforte said in a press release.
Per state infrastructure commission recommendations, the governor said he would fund 73 top-ranked competitive grant projects at no more than $2 million per project, along with minimum allocation grants.
Harlow-Schalk noted recent city water restrictions, when the city saw abnormally high demand on its treated water system, in underlining Helena’s need.
“Helena is very behind in our water infrastructure,” Harlow-Schalk said. “We need to invest more in our system.”
Helena’s city government had three proposed projects, according to the state infrastructure commission’s Aug. 26 applications summary. City water systems improvements, ranked 71, originally requested $26 million and its objectives included to reconstruct and replace supply lines and replace filtering equipment at the Ten Mile Water Treatment Plant.
City wastewater collections improvements, which ranked 156, had asked for a total of $6 million for improvements to protect against “potential sanitary sewer overflow conditions.” Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church Housing Wastewater and Water Project proposed water and sewer service to planned affordable housing for a total of $3 million, which agency review deemed ineligible partly because the location doesn’t have existing housing.
Harlow-Schalk said the Lutheran Church housing project was a high priority and the city would continue to seek funding for it, including through city ARPA money.
“The projects don’t go away,” Harlow-Schalk said. “Now we have the hard work of how we’ll get these things done.”
The $1.9 trillion plan was passed by a Democratic majority in Congress in March as part of a coronavirus relief package.