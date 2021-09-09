Helena receives $2 million for water infrastructure

Helena has received state ARPA funds for one of the city’s three proposed water infrastructure projects.

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office announced Thursday a total of nearly $150 million in the American Rescue Plan Act funds for water and sewer infrastructure projects statewide. Out of around $35 million requested, Helena received $2 million for its water systems improvement project and did not receive money for its other two projects, according to City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk.

“With funds devoted toward constructing new systems and improving existing ones, more Montana communities will have access to reliable, sustainable water and wastewater systems,” Gianforte said in a press release.

Per state infrastructure commission recommendations, the governor said he would fund 73 top-ranked competitive grant projects at no more than $2 million per project, along with minimum allocation grants.

Harlow-Schalk noted recent city water restrictions, when the city saw abnormally high demand on its treated water system, in underlining Helena’s need.

“Helena is very behind in our water infrastructure,” Harlow-Schalk said. “We need to invest more in our system.”