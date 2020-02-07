Helena ready to test expanded snow removal operations

Helena's Transportation Systems Department has had little opportunity to demonstrate the expanded snow removal operations funded by a more than $4 increase to the city's streets assessments, which the city commission approved last year.
But with up to 6 inches of snow in the forecast, Transportation System Director David Knoepke and his crew will likely put the new procedures to the test in the coming days.
The street crew plows as many of Helena's roadways as possible following a snowstorm, adhering to a strict hierarchy of importance. But until this winter, removal of the plowed slow was largely confined to downtown Helena.
With the funds generated from increased street assessments, Knoepke's department was able to purchase two used four-wheel-drive utility trucks and convert them into snowplows.
The department also sprung for a new front-end loader complete with a self-contained snowblower, though that description cannot do the equipment justice. The city spent about $120,000 on the snowblower alone.
The massive rig, which is just like the one used by Kalispell, is an upgrade from the city's 20-year-old snow removal vehicles used previously.
"It does far more than the old one. It's more efficient," Knoepke said. "Our guys can now get out into the neighborhoods faster."
Instead of being sold, the old snow removal equipment has been stored away, ready to be rotated back into service should the need arise.
City Commissioner Emily Dean, who won a seat on the governing body in November and was sworn into office in January, said snow removal was one of the most common concerns she heard from residents during her campaign.
When plows push recently fallen snow off the roads, it often builds up over gutters, sidewalks and driveways. That is where the snow removal side of the department's operation comes into play.
"This is an important issue," Dean said. "It's critical we make sure people can get out of their driveways and that storm drains aren't overflowing."
Dean said she was not a city commissioner during the inception of the expanded snow removal operations, but she was pleased to see it happen.
Knoepke and his crew tested out the new snow removal equipment the nights of Dec. 2 and 3. He said they were able to cover all of downtown in that time, a task that previously had taken them twice as long.
"Due to the efficiency we saw with the new snow removal equipment, we have proposed to expand our snow removal areas," Knoepke told the city commission during a presentation at the Jan. 22 administrative meeting.
The plan is to continue snow removal in the downtown area, but the crew will also attempt to remove snow from other critical stretches of road, including a large percentage of roads surrounding the Capitol and nearly 2 miles of roads around St. Peter's Health.
In all, the city will increase snow removal operations from about 50 miles of road to about 70 miles of road within Helena.
"Street assessment rates increased last year. This is why," Knoepke said.
His department planned to test out the feasibility of the expansion last month. However, the unseasonably dry past couple of months have afforded Knoepke few opportunities.