Helena ready to test expanded snow removal operations

Instead of being sold, the old snow removal equipment has been stored away, ready to be rotated back into service should the need arise.

City Commissioner Emily Dean, who won a seat on the governing body in November and was sworn into office in January, said snow removal was one of the most common concerns she heard from residents during her campaign.

When plows push recently fallen snow off the roads, it often builds up over gutters, sidewalks and driveways. That is where the snow removal side of the department's operation comes into play.

"This is an important issue," Dean said. "It's critical we make sure people can get out of their driveways and that storm drains aren't overflowing."

Dean said she was not a city commissioner during the inception of the expanded snow removal operations, but she was pleased to see it happen.

Knoepke and his crew tested out the new snow removal equipment the nights of Dec. 2 and 3. He said they were able to cover all of downtown in that time, a task that previously had taken them twice as long.