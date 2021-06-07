Helena rally seeks support to tackle poverty in 'Third Reconstruction'

A small rally was held Monday in Helena within earshot of Rep. Matt Rosendale’s office to drum up support for a congressional resolution that advocates say will target poverty in an effort to bring about a nationwide “moral and economic revival.”
Nearly 20 people attended the kickoff held by the Montana Poor People’s Campaign in Constitution Park in support of “The Third Reconstruction Resolution,” a U.S. House proposal introduced May 20 by Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee of California and Pramila Jayapal of Washington.
“This is a national call for a moral and economic revival throughout our country,” said the Rev. David Rommereim, a retired Lutheran minister and one of three co-chairs of the Montana Poor People’s Campaign.
Rallies were being held in 45 other states Monday, organizers said, adding the group is nonpartisan.
The resolution is described as a “national call for a moral and economic revival” in the United States. It notes that more than 140 million people in the United States are poor and that poverty is not a top legislative or budget priority.
It includes calls for updating the poverty measure to determine a decent standard of living, raising the minimum wage, expanding unemployment insurance, guaranteeing safe and adequate housing, providing health care, and enacting relief from student debt, housing debt and utility debt.
It ensures local, state and tribal governments are adequately funded to avoid bankruptcy, make Election Day a national holiday and increase voting accessibility. It also calls for making public welfare programs available to all immigrants, regardless of legal status, and curtailing water, land and climate pollution.
It also calls for ending mass incarceration, moving to a green renewable energy economy and starting a wealth tax.
Event organizers note the First Reconstruction was during the Civil War and the Second Reconstruction was during the civil rights movement of the 20th century.
“We need a Third Reconstruction to revive our moral and political commitments to democracy and the founding principles of the country,” they said.
Rommereim said traditional America blames the poor for their situation. He noted many were victims of injustices of “systemic racism, denial of health care, ecological devastation, militarism and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism that seeks to blame the poor instead of addressing systems that cause poverty.”
Rommerein said more than 410,000 in Montana live in poverty or were paid low, non-living wages. He said the resolution calls for raising people out of poverty from the ground up, rather than relying on trickle down from above.
Proposals to pay for the Third Reconstruction include restoring the 2017 tax cuts of President Donald Trump to have the wealthy pay a larger share or cut the military budget by 10%, noting that 53 cents of every tax dollar goes to the military.
Organizers said they want Rosendale, a Republican, to sign onto the resolution.
A spokesman for Rosendale said Monday he does not support the resolution at this time, saying it was similar to the Green New Deal in that several parts of the proposal “would be disastrous for Montana.”
Beth Burk, formerly of Butte, spoke at the rally and said she grew up in a family of 13 that struggled to make ends meet. She said she was often teased by classmates for being poor. She said that a solid home, food and activities are part of the formula of a successful childhood.
Also speaking was Kat Northrup, who said her family also struggles to get by.
“My story is a small one,” she said. “I did not grow up in poverty. I landed there as an adult.”
She said she now works a full-time and a part-time job, but still has to decide each week “what bills will be paid in full and what groceries will we get?”
Other speakers included Su Debree, Audra Landis, the Rev. Kendra Wilde and Jasmine Krotkov, a former Democratic state representative from Great Falls.
The group has a website at montana@poorpeoplescampaign.org.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.