Helena rally seeks support to tackle poverty in 'Third Reconstruction'

Proposals to pay for the Third Reconstruction include restoring the 2017 tax cuts of President Donald Trump to have the wealthy pay a larger share or cut the military budget by 10%, noting that 53 cents of every tax dollar goes to the military.

Organizers said they want Rosendale, a Republican, to sign onto the resolution.

A spokesman for Rosendale said Monday he does not support the resolution at this time, saying it was similar to the Green New Deal in that several parts of the proposal “would be disastrous for Montana.”

Beth Burk, formerly of Butte, spoke at the rally and said she grew up in a family of 13 that struggled to make ends meet. She said she was often teased by classmates for being poor. She said that a solid home, food and activities are part of the formula of a successful childhood.

Also speaking was Kat Northrup, who said her family also struggles to get by.

“My story is a small one,” she said. “I did not grow up in poverty. I landed there as an adult.”

She said she now works a full-time and a part-time job, but still has to decide each week “what bills will be paid in full and what groceries will we get?”