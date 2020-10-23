Helena rallies behind physician who is out for unexplained reasons

Weiner could not be reached to comment on this story.

A spokesperson for St. Peter's declined to answer questions about whether Weiner is out of the office temporarily or permanently, who is taking over for his patients, or whether that will affect wait times and scheduling.

However, Johnson wrote that the Cancer Treatment Center includes several board-certified oncologists and "is continuing to provide exceptional care for our cancer patients."

"I realize how unsettling this is for those who have been treated by Dr. Weiner in the past, or who are currently undergoing cancer treatment," he said. "We know our Cancer Treatment Center team becomes family when you or a loved one are battling cancer. It is a grueling and humbling experience, and in more ways than just physically and emotionally. Please know that our amazing team of caregivers is here for you today just like yesterday, and tomorrow will be no different."

In a letter to the Independent Record, John Purpuro of East Helena said he has seen two doctors substituting for Weiner. Purpuro said one of them was unfamiliar with his illness, which led to a 45-minute wait while the doctor researched the disorder and its treatment, and “There is no one who can take his place, nor understand his patients’ cases.”