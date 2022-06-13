Helena rain not enough to concern officials about flooding here

Despite consistent rain and flooding in nearby areas of Montana, officials who monitor the Lewis and Clark County area say they are not concerned about flooding within its borders.

Lewis and Clark County Flood Plains Manager Worby McNamee said in an interview Monday he has been monitoring National Weather Service data out of the Great Falls forecast office and stream gauges throughout the Helena Valley. McNamee said "I think we're in a good place right now" as far as the potential for flooding is concerned.

He said the Helena Valley aquifer is still low enough following years of extreme drought that the excess water in Ten Mile Creek and other bodies of water in the valley will recharge the underground water source.

"You might see the creek rise a bit, but the water is still getting pushed into the aquifer," McNamee said. "We've seen some isolated storms that have lasted a little longer than is typical, but the breaks in those systems is allowing for that recharge."

NWS Senior Service Hydrologist Arin Peters said Monday that despite the rain in recent weeks, the Helena Valley is still about 40% below its normal rain totals.

"People have the impression we've had a lot of rain, but that's because it only rains on the weekends," Peters said. "But the totals we've gotten just aren't enough."

He said most of Lewis and Clark County remains under a D3 category of drought, or an extreme drought, and that Helena is almost 3 inches below its normal since the water year began in October.

NWS Meteorologist Matt Ludwig said as of midnight Monday, the rainstorm over Helena deposited only 0.13 inches of moisture with little in the forecast.

"There's not really a whole lot of rain coming," Ludwig said.

He said recent storms did bring some additional snow to the slopes of Bridger and Gallatin ranges, and a rapid warm-up early this week could result in watershed rises in areas such as Toston.

Peters stressed that though it may feel as though the area is coming out of the drought, the county is very much still suffering from a long-term water deficit following years of below-average precipitation.

"People need to remain vigilant as far as fire starts go," he said. "There will be little residual soil moisture to keep things green as it starts to heat up."

According to Peters, the first half of Helena's June has been drier than the average.

McNamee said he will continue to monitor stream flows, but that at the moment, there is no cause for concern about flooding in the county.

Rain storms across Montana in recent days have caused flooding in multiple locations and damaged infrastructure.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Monday that Yellowstone National Park closed all entrances due to flooding of the Yellowstone River, citing "extremely hazardous conditions."

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 3 announced it is working on evacuating all of its fishing access sites on the upper Yellowstone River, and portions of Missouri Headwaters State Park are also closed.

"Flooding conditions pose significant safety hazards to recreationists," an FWP social media post Monday warned. "These conditions can arise and evolve without warning. Please abide by any closures that are in effect and avoid recreating on rivers during times of high flow."

