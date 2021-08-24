Helena Public Works nears completion of infrastructure projects, unveils interactive map

"They're effectively trenching on three sides of the trees," the city's Urban Forestry Supervisor Chris Daly previously told the IR. "With the scope of the project, it wouldn't have been possible to save them."

The city intends to replace the trees removed from Rodney Street with 2-inch caliper trees between 8 and 10 feet tall.

Daly said the plan is to plant more trees than were removed, filling in some of the existing gaps in boulevard trees.

The delayed third and fourth phases of the project will cover Rodney Street between Ninth and Helena avenues and Helena and Lyndale avenues, respectively.

Public works crews are also working on the West Side, extending water and sewer mains.

While paving work is nearly finished, the project will likely not be entirely completed until 2022, Leland said, citing an inability to secure mechanical components for a needed lift station.

"We just cannot get any pumps at this time and any of the mechanical stuff," he said. "It's 12, 13 weeks out. We're at the mercy of the shipping industry and the manufacturing, so it's probably not going to start up until early next spring to get the lift station in line, but the rest of it'll be completed."