Helena Public Works nears completion of infrastructure projects, unveils interactive map

With the summer construction season in its waning days, Helena Public Works Director Ryan Leland provided the Helena City Commission an update to major infrastructure projects during Monday's regular meeting.
The massive $2.6 million initial phase of the city's planned Rodney Street overhaul is nearing completion, but phases two and three of the project will be delayed until 2022.
"We are doing the design, and it's looking with the way the construction season is and the contractors, we are going to bid it this fall because I don't feel comfortable to try and bid this project right now," Leland said to the city commissioners. "It's gonna be too expensive, so we are gonna push it to winter and then bid it to start construction this spring."
The first half of phase one, which included Rodney Street between Sixth and Ninth avenues, is complete aside from "a lot of landscaping" yet to be put in, Leland said.
The second half of phase one is on track for a mid-October completion, according to Leland.
Once finished, Rodney Street will have new water and sewer lines, asphalt, curbs, gutters, traffic mitigation components, such as sidewalk bulb-outs and marked pedestrian crossings, as well as landscaping.
More than 20 ash trees had to be removed from the Rodney Street boulevard because of the utility work.
"They're effectively trenching on three sides of the trees," the city's Urban Forestry Supervisor Chris Daly previously told the IR. "With the scope of the project, it wouldn't have been possible to save them."
The city intends to replace the trees removed from Rodney Street with 2-inch caliper trees between 8 and 10 feet tall.
Daly said the plan is to plant more trees than were removed, filling in some of the existing gaps in boulevard trees.
The delayed third and fourth phases of the project will cover Rodney Street between Ninth and Helena avenues and Helena and Lyndale avenues, respectively.
Public works crews are also working on the West Side, extending water and sewer mains.
While paving work is nearly finished, the project will likely not be entirely completed until 2022, Leland said, citing an inability to secure mechanical components for a needed lift station.
"We just cannot get any pumps at this time and any of the mechanical stuff," he said. "It's 12, 13 weeks out. We're at the mercy of the shipping industry and the manufacturing, so it's probably not going to start up until early next spring to get the lift station in line, but the rest of it'll be completed."
An intersection realignment at the intersection of Lawrence and Warren streets is also nearly complete.
"Pretty much everything on the hard surface is complete," Leland said. "We are just doing the landscaping there. The striping will be done. It'll take about two weeks, and it'll be done about one week before school."
The sewer and water main replacement that all but shutdown the intersection of Euclid and Benton avenues is also nearly complete. Leland said the new asphalt is being allowed to cure before striping will be put down next week.
City contractors also recently completed the replacement of aging storm water drainage pipes with new, larger pipes below Harris Street near the Capitol Building and within the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation water retention pond near Bryant Elementary School, a $960,000 infrastructure project.
On the horizon for Helena Public Works Department are the Sixth Ward sidewalk repairs -- Leland said the contracts for that project are signed and work will begin soon -- as well as a replacement of filters in the Missouri River water treatment plant, maintenance work on the Chessman Dam, and ongoing chip seal work.
The installation of sidewalks along a large swath of Knight Street, a project prioritized by the city commissioners during this summer's budget process, is still in the "funding and design" phase, Leland said.
Members of the city's public works, transportation and geographic information system (GIS) mapping departments recently completed an online, interactive map of city construction projects that affords those interested the ability to track the projects' progress.
"This is an awesome tool," City Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin said Monday.
Haley Jurecki, one of the city's GIS technicians, was instrumental in the development of the interactive map.
"It is really something that we've been wanting for a while," Leland said. "It brings in all our different projects at the different stages. It's interactive and it sorta gives you an update of what the project is, where it is, who's designing it."