The Helena Public Schools board Tuesday announced the death of board member Lois Fitzpatrick, calling her a “courageous” advocate for education.

Fitzpatrick, 70, died Friday at St. Peter’s Hospital from cancer, school officials and family members said.

Board Chair Siobhan Hathhorn announced Fitzpatrick’s death and started the meeting with 30 seconds of silence.

“Most people don’t know Lois’ story, she was a cancer survivor from 20 years ago and graciously ran for the board and was unaware of any illness,” Hathhorn said. She said the day Fitzpatrick was to be sworn into office she had a diagnosis showing a recurrence of cancer.

Hathhorn said Fitzpatrick rarely missed a meeting and attended online.

“She was very committed,” she said.

She said Fitzpatrick’s husband Bill wanted everyone to know that Lois cared very deeply about schools and serving on the board. He also wanted to relay that Fitzpatrick “was quite a spitfire.”

“And he said we only saw 25% of her fire and he just wished we could have experienced her full blast,” Hathhorn said, adding the board would move forward with what they need to do as a board to fill the seat.

Fitzpatrick, who lived in Helena since 1976, was a retired librarian and professor emeritus at Carroll College for nearly 33 years. She had been with the college for 46 years.

While running for office in 2022 she said her two daughters went through the Helena school system and three of her five grandchildren are in the school system. She was elected in May from among eight candidates along with Hathhorn and Kay Satre.

Superintendent Rex Weltz said Fitzpatrick was on the board for about a year.

He said she never let people understand the intensity of her pain and suffering.

“What we understand now is the tenaciousness of her, that fire,” Weltz said. “She wasn’t going to let a disease control her life and she was going to control it.”

“… we’re going to miss her. I wish I could have gotten to know her better,” he said. “There is still a story behind her that we don’t quite fully understand.”

Trustee Luke Muszkiewicz said Fitzpatrick always seemed “whipsmart, courageous, wise” and wished she had more time to contribute to board and students.

“She was the kind of elected official you want on a board, who just tells it like it is, and isn’t afraid to say what she feels is best even though some people may disagree with that perspective.”

Muszkiewicz said the board could honor Fitzpatrick by aspiring to be more like her: “Strong in our convictions and courageous in our advocacy and unapologetic about what we think is best for kids.”

Fitzpatrick’s husband, Bill, was not immediately available for comment Tuesday night, but said in a Facebook posting that he knew she was the one to marry when they met on a blind date.

“I married the most wonderful woman I knew and she made me want to be a better man,” he wrote. “She made me laugh. She made me proud. She gave me reason to wake up in the morning.”

He said they had been married 49 years and had two daughters, five grandchildren and another grandchild on the way. He said she had fought off cancer 27 years ago.

He said he was with her and held her hand as she passed.

Information on services was not immediately available.