Helena Public Schools to start remote learning Thursday

“Students are free to go for a run, by all means, but we are not going to be convening any sporting teams together, any clubs, any theater for any reason in association with school,” Ream said. “We certainly, in accordance with the governor’s decision, we want to have that social distancing.”

Ream said the school district’s administrative staff will be working remotely, and he believes it would be irresponsible to hold an in-person meeting that could be conducted virtually.

“I will not be requiring anybody to be here,” he said. “I know our team has worked very hard for the last few weeks running the school system and preparing for what we believed might be this reality that we’re in now. But what we have learned over the last few weekends especially is that we can be pretty effective from afar.”

Ream said the governor’s proclamation requires all faculty and staff to be paid for the duration of the closure.

While relatively few people have been tested for coronavirus, Ream said there are currently no known cases associated with any Helena students or staff members. He said the school district is following the guidance of public health officials when cleaning buildings, and extra precautions will be taken if any cases associated with the school district come up.