Helena Public Schools to scale back some admin staff raises

Helena Public Schools officials are reconsidering portions of a new pay matrix that raised the minimum salaries of some administrative positions by more than $40,000.

School district Superintendent Rex Weltz said the new administrative pay matrix was implemented in June of 2021, right before he replaced former Superintendent Tyler Ream. Because the school district’s fiscal year does not end until June 30, the increases were retroactively paid to administrative employees for the 2020-21 school year and remain in place for the 2021-22 school year.

The new pay scale was intended to help the school district attract and keep quality administrative staff, Weltz said.

“There was a very good principal here and ended up moving to another AA district in the state and making $20,000-$25,000 more, and it was worrisome for the district to lose talent,” he said. “This is an effort to retain good people and to have quality applicants come at us.”

However, Weltz said he is concerned the new pay matrix tipped the scales too far at the director level. While he has to be mindful of labor laws, Weltz said, he and the school district’s legal counsel are working on a new pay matrix that would bring down the total compensation paid to some top-level administrative employees.

“I want people to know that I’m not comfortable with where it landed,” he said. “I didn’t build the model, but I’m here to make it right.”

The administrative salary matrix applies to all school district administrators except the superintendent, whose annual salary of $172,500 was negotiated separately. The positions included in the matrix are the assistant superintendents, director of finance, chief of staff, senior director of human resources, athletic director, curriculum director, special education director, technology director, facilities director, principals and assistant principals.

On the lowest end of the matrix, the salary range for a middle school assistant principal grew from $80,837-$100,522 to $96,500-$109,474, depending on the number of years served.

On the highest end of the matrix, the salary range for the chief of staff and the two assistant superintendents is now $139,880-$156,000. Previously, the salary range was $99,340-$119,008 for the chief of staff and $101,578-$121,957 for the assistant superintendents.

The salaries for the director of finance and senior director of human resources now start at $135,200, but they also top out at $156,000. Previously, the salary range was $88,526-$108,211 for both positions.

All of Helena’s administrators are required to have a master’s degree, and an additional stipend of $2,000 per year is offered to those who obtain a doctorate.

By comparison, the salary range for the highest-paid administrators in Billings Public Schools, except for the superintendent, is $110,415-$122,850. Among the positions at this range are the chief financial officer and executive directors of curriculum, education, human resources, special education, adult education, facilities, Indian education, activities and technology.

According to Athletic Director Tim McMahon, who has worked for Helena Public Schools since 1988, the new salary matrix was intended to bring daily pay rates in line with the average for comparable positions within Montana’s AA school districts. But many Helena administrators are contracted to work more days than their counterparts in other school districts and therefore receive a higher annual salary, he said.

In Billings, nine administrators are contracted for 255 days and only the superintendent is contracted for 260. Helena has 15 administrators contracted for all 260 days, including the superintendent, two assistant superintendents, two middle school principals, two high school principals, the chief of staff, and the directors of finance, human resources, athletics, curriculum, special education, technology and facilities.

Weltz said he expects to reduce the number of contract days for some of the top-level positions. He is not planning any immediate changes to the contract days or pay scales for the principal or assistant principal positions, he said.

“When I was a high school principal, I liked the 260 (contract days),” Weltz said. “There was a lot of work in the summer that needed to get done, so I appreciated that.”

All Helena Public Schools staff also accrue paid time off, he said.

Weltz said Helena’s administrative salary matrix was stagnant for many years, which is part of the reason for the big increases now.

“When you don’t pay attention to it for years, to make an adjustment to be competitive, it’s a heavy lift,” he said.

The school district’s Board of Education Chair Luke Muszkiewicz said he fully supported the market analysis that led to the new administrative pay matrix, which was presented to the school district’s Budget and Finance Committee in the spring of 2021. He said the board of education was not required to vote on the new pay matrix, but the trustees were informed that Ream had decided to move forward with it in mid-June of 2021.

“That communication included the new daily rates for each position at each level of the matrix. It did not include the corresponding annual salaries,” Muszkiewicz said. “I do not believe that was an intentional omission as daily rate is a standard unit of compensation in public education, but I do believe that it prevented trustees from anticipating the predicament we find ourselves in, which is that some of those resulting annual salaries are arguably too high in comparison to our AA peers.”

Muszkiewicz added that he is “confident that current Superintendent Rex Weltz is working diligently to correct the problem as soon as possible, which is my expectation, and I believe the Board's as well.”

Helena Public Schools has also revamped its teacher pay matrix, which took effect at the beginning of the current school year in July 2021.

Under the old system, a teacher could reach the highest end of the pay range by working for a certain number of years. The new matrix compensates teachers based on a mix of longevity and educational attainment.

No teachers received a pay cut as a result of these changes, Weltz said.

In 2019, Ream said staff salaries alone accounted for 90% to 95% of the school district budget and the high pay would not be sustainable for the long term. The school district provided early retirement incentives to nearly 40 veteran teachers in 2020, which saved an estimated $280,000.

Today, Weltz said staff salaries account for about 92% to 93% of the general fund budget of $62 million, and he’d like to get that down to 90%. He said school district officials were planning on raising administrative salaries when they made their budget projections several years ago, and he believes the budget will be sustainable.

“We have a very competent business manager,” he said.

Weltz said the pay scales will be evaluated each year to help ensure the figures remain within the school district’s targets “so we’re not left behind and then we’re scrambling to make adjustments when it’s down the road too far.”

“How do you reduce those percentages? That’s all part of the analysis each year when we go through budgets,” he said.

