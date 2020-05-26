Helena Public Schools temporarily lays off staff of suspended child care program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ten employees of Helena Public Schools' now suspended School Aged Child Care program, or SACC, will be laid off this summer as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board of trustees voted Tuesday to lay off all SACC staff except its Director Kirstan Roush from July 1 through Aug. 24. All SACC employees will be paid through June 30.

Many of these staff members are 60 or older and thus could be immuno-compromised, Rousch said.

The school district reached an agreement regarding the layoffs with the Helena Education Association, which represents three of the laid-off employees. The other seven employees are site managers.

"It's certainly not something that any member of this board wants to take action on," said board chair Luke Muszkiewicz. "I hope this is a temporary situation."

SACC was suspended in concert with the closure of all Helena school district facilities back in March. Families were reimbursed their monthly fees during this closure.

Lewis and Clark Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and prevention and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services all recommended that SACC remain suspended this summer.

SACC typically serves approximately 120 students during the summer, said Human Resources Manager Stacy Collette. Normally, additional temporary employees would be hired during the summer months due to the large number of participants.

