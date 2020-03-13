Helena Public Schools suspends indoor public events, out-of-state travel

Helena Public Schools has suspended all school-sponsored indoor public events and out-of-state travel in March and April due to concerns over coronavirus, according to Superintendent Tyler Ream.

A letter to parents says this includes several planned high school trips to large student gatherings planned for the coming weeks. It also includes any indoor theater productions, concerts and school carnivals, he said.

Events scheduled for May and June are still pending, he said.

"The fewer indoor gatherings we hold, the better we are likely serving our collective community at this time," Ream said.

Ream said the district is continually monitoring the situation and may potentially reschedule the events for a later date. A full list of suspended events has not yet been made available by the district.

Currently, all schools in the Helena district remain open for regularly scheduled school days. The district is working closely with local and state officially to evaluate the situation on a daily basis.

This story will be updated.

