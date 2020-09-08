Helena Public Schools superintendent to step down in 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream announced Tuesday that he is resigning at the conclusion of this school year.

Ream made the formal announcement during Tuesday's school board meeting. He cited the need to focus on his family as the reason for stepping down. He and his wife Thi have two kids in the Helena School District.

“To me it’s a very personal decision,” he said in an interview. “I’ve given everything I can and continue to give everything I can to Helena and to the school district, and that comes with personal ramifications and whether or not I can do that and do the job I need to as a husband and a father.”

Ream described the job of superintendent as “all encompassing” and a full-time commitment in terms of availability for decision-making. Dealing with COVID-19 has exacerbated the challenges a school district typically faces, and Ream said he had to come to grips with how much time he was missing with his family.

His candor about his reasons for leaving came from a desire to be honest with the community, he said.