Helena Public Schools selects 2 superintendent finalists

Rossiter Elementary School Principal Rex Weltz and Bayfield, Colorado School District Superintendent Dr. Kevin Aten are the two finalists for the superintendent position with Helena Public Schools.

The board of trustees unanimously selected the two finalists from a field of 29 applicants and five semifinalists during a special meeting Thursday, Chairman Luke Muszkiewicz said in an announcement. The selection followed two days of public interviews.

"We had great interviews with all of our semifinalists but ultimately felt that Dr. Kevin Aten and Mr. Rex Weltz were the strongest candidates to lead our district," Muszkiewicz said.

Aten has served as the superintendent of the Bayfield School District in Durango, Colorado, a K-12 district of 1,400 students, since 2018. He holds a doctorate from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

Weltz has served as the principal at Rossiter, an elementary school of 450 students, since 2020. He was previously superintendent of the Polson School District, a K-12 district of 1,650 students, from 2016-2020. He holds a master’s degree from National University in California.