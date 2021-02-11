 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena Public Schools selects 2 superintendent finalists
0 comments
editor's pick alert featured

Helena Public Schools selects 2 superintendent finalists

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
School board

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream outlines the school district's closure plan during an emergency school board meeting in this IR file photo from March. 

 Jesse Chaney, Independent Record

Rossiter Elementary School Principal Rex Weltz and Bayfield, Colorado School District Superintendent Dr. Kevin Aten are the two finalists for the superintendent position with Helena Public Schools. 

The board of trustees unanimously selected the two finalists from a field of 29 applicants and five semifinalists during a special meeting Thursday, Chairman Luke Muszkiewicz said in an announcement. The selection followed two days of public interviews. 

"We had great interviews with all of our semifinalists but ultimately felt that Dr. Kevin Aten and Mr. Rex Weltz were the strongest candidates to lead our district," Muszkiewicz said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Aten has served as the superintendent of the Bayfield School District in Durango, Colorado, a K-12 district of 1,400 students, since 2018. He holds a doctorate from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

Weltz has served as the principal at Rossiter, an elementary school of 450 students, since 2020. He was previously superintendent of the Polson School District, a K-12 district of 1,650 students, from 2016-2020. He holds a master’s degree from National University in California.

Finalists will meet district staff and students Thursday, Feb. 18, in addition to speaking at an online community event that evening. Finalists will interview before the board on Friday morning, Feb. 19. Community event and interview details will be posted on the district web site once finalized and all are welcome to attend.

The new superintendent will replace Tyler Ream, who is stepping down from the position at the end of the school year. 

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How long does the vaccine take to be effective?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News