Helena Public Schools reinstates mask mandate, 'dangerously close' to going remote

Beginning Monday, all students and staff of Helena Public Schools will again be required to wear a mask inside during instructional hours.

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz made the announcement in an email to families Friday afternoon.

"Until this fast-moving wave of cases and hospitalizations begins to decline, we will require that all students and staff wear a mask during school instructional hours, starting Monday, January 24," Weltz said in the letter. "Masks are highly recommended for activities that take place outside of the regular instructional day."

In the letter, Weltz said the Helena public school system is "dangerously close to going remote" due to staff shortages throughout the district. He said absence rates for both students and staff are higher than they have ever been during the past two years.

"Despite these challenges keeping schools open five days a week has always been and continues to be our highest priority," Weltz said.

Weltz said the mask mandate is a "temporary measure to help us get through the worst of the Omicron." The requirement will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so, he said.

Weltz asks parents to send their children to school with high-quality masks, noting that N95/KN95 masks provide the most protection, followed by surgical masks, and then multi-layer cloth masks. He said all of these types of masks are available at every school, if needed.

"Please do not use single-layer cloth masks, which are not considered adequate to prevent Omicron per CDC and Lewis and Clark Public Health recommendations," he said.

In the letter, he said he believes the next two weeks will present "perhaps the most challenging environment since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020."

Weltz noted that keeping staff and students in school has become the biggest daily challenge.

In the past two weeks, Helena Public Schools has reported 432 new cases of COVID-19 in its facilities. There were 184 new cases this week and 29 were reported on Friday. C.R. Anderson Middle School has reported the largest number of cases, 46, in the past seven days. Other schools reporting double-digit numbers of cases in the past week are Helena Middle School, 20, Capital High School, 18, and Helena High School, 19.

The district has been COVID-19 testing students and staff, but testing has recently been suspended due to a shortage of tests nationwide.

"I remain deeply grateful to our families, staff and community for helping us keep COVID-19 at bay so we can keep our schools focused on kids," Weltz said.

The previous mask mandate was enacted for grades K-8 at the beginning of the school year, Aug. 30. It has been optional for grades 9-12 ever since then. The mandate was lifted Jan. 4.

There was also a mask mandate for all grades during the last school year and then it was lifted briefly over the summer.

Friday's action came a week after Weltz warned the public a mask mandate could return.

On Jan. 14, Weltz sent an email asking families and staff to “please wear a mask for the next few weeks” in order to keep schools open through the surge of the omicron variant.

He said then that a return to mask-required status remained a strong possibility.

"However, I view mask mandates as a last resort,” Weltz said in that email. “I strongly believe we’ll be most successful if we work together, voluntarily, to keep schools open because that's what we all want.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.