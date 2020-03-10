Helena Public Schools increasing non-voted levies

The Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a resolution of intent to increase non-voted levies for property owners within the school district.

Officials estimate the total tax increase on a home valued at $200,000 will be just over $12 per year starting in July 2021. The increase on a $100,000 home would be just over $6.

However, this district’s Business Manager Janelle Mickelson said the numbers are merely an estimate at this point. This is because the district has no way of knowing what the Average Number Belonging funding will look like for the 2021-22 school year.

Taxes collected on non-voted levies are distributed to both the high school and elementary school districts. Within each district are the non-voted levies of transportation, adult education, tuition and building reserve. Note that this building reserve fund is the maintenance fund, not the voted building reserve fund for major construction.

The district estimates that these increases will bring in approximately $356,905 per year for the elementary district fund and $147,573 for the high school district fund.