Helena Public Schools increasing non-voted levies

The Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a resolution of intent to increase non-voted levies for property owners within the school district.
Officials estimate the total tax increase on a home valued at $200,000 will be just over $12 per year starting in July 2021. The increase on a $100,000 home would be just over $6.
However, this district’s Business Manager Janelle Mickelson said the numbers are merely an estimate at this point. This is because the district has no way of knowing what the Average Number Belonging funding will look like for the 2021-22 school year.
Taxes collected on non-voted levies are distributed to both the high school and elementary school districts. Within each district are the non-voted levies of transportation, adult education, tuition and building reserve. Note that this building reserve fund is the maintenance fund, not the voted building reserve fund for major construction.
The district estimates that these increases will bring in approximately $356,905 per year for the elementary district fund and $147,573 for the high school district fund.
In both districts, the majority of funding will go toward transportation because that fund has the largest mill increase. Approximately $220,033 will be distributed to elementary transportation and $73,173 to high school transportation.
The tuition fund is expected to increase by $127,921 in elementary and $51,000 in high school. The adult education fund is expected to increase by $11,500 in elementary and $22,786 in high school.
The other non-voted levy, building reserve, will actually see a decrease by 0.02 mills in the elementary fund. The high school building reserve is expected to remain mostly flat with a minimal revenue increase of $114. In both districts, this “major maintenance fund” is earmarked for repairs and facility improvements throughout the district.
These numbers are based off of the current year taxable value with no increase calculated.
Non-voted levies are taxes that school districts are able to increase without a vote from the public via Montana state law.