Helena Public Schools announces superintendent semifinalists

Rex Weltz has served as the principal at Rossiter School in Helena, an elementary school of 450 students, since 2020. He was previously superintendent of the Polson School District, a K-12 district of 1,650 students, from 2016-2020. He holds a master’s degree from National University in California.

Semifinalist interviews will be held online and tentatively scheduled for the second week of February. All interview details will be posted on the school district's website once finalized and all are welcome to attend.

The board is working with Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to recruit, interview, and select the next superintendent. Search consultants Dr. Carolyn McKennan and Dr. Jacki Horejs received 29 completed applications from qualified candidates.

Current Superintendent Tyler Ream is set to remain in the position until at least May. In September, Ream announced that he would be stepping down from the position this year after fulfilling his three-year contract.

Ream cited personal reasons for stepping down, as well as the "all encompassing" nature of being a superintendent during a pandemic.

At that time, Ream said he had to come to grips with how much time he was missing with his family and cited the desire to be a better father and husband.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1