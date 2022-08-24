Helena Public Schools announces bus route rotation for the fall semester

For Helena Public Schools, the school year will be beginning with a four-week rotation bus schedule, similar to last year’s. This is due to transportation staffing challenges.

“As was the case last year, parents will be responsible for transporting their student/s to and from school approximately one week a month (every fourth week in a four-week rotation),” wrote Helena Public Schools Transportation Director Tom Cohn in an email sent out on Tuesday. “Families with two or more students who ride different bus routes – for example, an elementary student and a middle school student – may need to provide transportation for each of those routes during different weeks.”

Students who plan to use the bus service this fall need to confirm their rotation weeks at https://helenaschools.org/2022/08/23/fall-2022-bus-rotation-schedule/.

Reimbursement for the cost of gas is being offered for families who have to drive their children for a week. To receive reimbursement, students must be registered for bus service via the Edulog - parent portal.

Students must use the bus service eight times a month for full reimbursement and seven or fewer times a month for partial reimbursement. Reimbursement isn’t available for courtesy riders.

A 2022-23 Family Transportation Contract must be completed and a W-9 form must be submitted. Families who participated in the reimbursement program last year don’t need to submit an additional W-9.

All documents required for reimbursement must be submitted before Nov. 1.

Additional busing information is available at www.helenaschools.org/departments/transportation.

“I would again like to thank you for your help as our community navigates this ongoing challenge," wrote Cohn. "Together with First Student, we continue to focus on recruitment, with the goal of returning to a normal bus schedule before the holidays.”