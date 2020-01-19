For the eighth time in 10 years, Helena's public high schools have received accolades for their advanced placement program by the AP College Board.
The AP District Honor Roll award is given to districts that simultaneously increase access and scores on AP exams. In the 10 years of this award, Helena has quickly become the most recognized district in Montana. In 2017-18, Helena was recognized alongside Frenchtown School District. In 2018-19, Helena has been recognized alongside Columbia Falls School District and Great Falls Public Schools.
During the 2018-19 school year, Capital High School had 35 AP Scholars, 12 AP Scholars with Honors, 11 AP Scholars with Distinction and one National AP Scholar. Helena High had 31 AP Scholars, 17 AP Scholars with Honors, 11 AP Scholars with Distinction and one National AP Scholar.
These distinctions are given to students who score 3 or higher on three or more AP exams, students who average a score of 3.25 and score 3 or higher on four or more AP exams, students who average a 3.5 score and score 3 or higher on five or more exams and students who average a score of 4 and score 4 or higher on eight or more exams, respectively.
"This is a great testament to our students and teachers," said Helena High Principal Steve Thennis. "First, for taking on the challenge and second, going the extra mile."
Thennis said he has been following AP schools since long before he became an administrator. He believes that AP coursework provides not only a rigorous level of study for students, but a way for for the students to demonstrate their ability to compete with students anywhere in the world academically. He said the AP Honor Roll is significant in that the AP program encourages schools to open their doors to all students. The recognition is due to expanding offerings, enrollment and of course maintaining and improving scores.
"I believe that every kid that is planning on attending college should take at least one AP course," Thennis said. "So they at least understand the rigor and expectations of a college-level course before they get there."
For CHS Principal Brett Zanto, seeing the number of students pushing themselves by taking such rigorous coursework is encouraging. Zanto said these students may not earn the "A" grade they're accustomed to, but they will have a better understanding of the impact these kinds of classes can have on their future.
"Seeing an increasing number of staff who are willing to teach such courses is very encouraging," Zanto said. "Teachers who lead such classes have high expectations yet are willing to provide the support and guidance to ensure that all students who are interested in taking the class have the opportunities to be successful."
According to Zanto, not only has the number of enrolled AP students increased significantly over the past 10 years, the percentage of students excelling on AP exams is even higher. He said there were 179 AP exams administered at CHS in 2013. In 2019, CHS administered 443 exams.
"More students are willing to put in this work and we have increasing numbers of AP courses (and staff) to provide such great opportunities for students," Zanto said.
Superintendent Tyler Ream believes that being an AP Honors District once again signals continual progress on behalf of Helena students. He said knowing an all-time high of 540 students completed an AP class last year, including an all-time high of 838 AP exams, means that Helena students are responding to the challenge and receiving the support required for success.
"We know that access to challenging academic content coupled with the support to achieve according to one's potential is a recipe for success for the future of our students," Ream said. "To be among the top 250 districts nationally in this regard is a high honor and one that we should be proud of as a community."
