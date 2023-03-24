As part of its ongoing effort to standardize and streamline its 24 volunteer citizen advisory boards, the Helena City Commission has turned its eyes to the Helena Public Art Committee with plans to dissolve the existing committee and recreate it anew at its Monday meeting.

The commission previously made similar changes to two other citizen advisory boards, one linked to the Helena Civic Center and the Citizens' Conservation Board, to reestablish them with new term limits, new bylaws and new members.

During the commission's administrative meeting Wednesday, Clerk of the Helena City Commission Dannai Clayborn said Helena Public Art Committee (HPAC) was "identified internally" as the "next most appropriate board" to come under the review process.

A staff memo on the topic, included in the Wednesday meeting agenda, states HPAC was identified "due to HPAC’s interest in recommending projects which may impact various Department budgets and timelines."

"Formally adopting the Commission’s policies as part of the resolution would assist in the HPAC’s efforts to make recommendations to the Commission for annual consideration as part of the overall budget process," the memo continues.

A resolution has been drafted, and the commissioners gave their consensus for it to be included for approval at Monday's regular meeting.

City staff liaison to HPAC Bridget Johnston shared the draft resolution with HPAC members during their March 15 meeting.

"(T)he policies (implemented in the new resolution) would create more efficient processes of engagement between the advisory groups and the Commission," Johnston is quoted as telling the committee in the meeting minutes.

But the new resolution reduces the number of HPAC members from 11 to nine with the temporary removal of both the city commission and Helena Citizens' Council (HCC) representative seats from the committee.

City Commissioner Emily Dean said in an interview Friday that the removal of representatives from the commission and citizens' council was only temporary.

Dean said the numerous advisory boards have a variety of commission and citizens' participation. Some boards have no such representation. Some boards have non-voting representatives.

She said the commission will undergo citizen advisory board training following this summer's budget process to make more informed decisions about what representation should be on what board.

Also, one seat will be reserved for a youth, though the new resolution states that will "be defined by a policy to be developed by the City Commission."

"We want to keep our young people in the state and thriving," she said. "And this is a great way to get them engaged. ... The decisions we make today will impact them the most."

Three-year term limits will also be imposed on remaining and future HPAC members.

Similar to the reincarnated Citizens' Conservation Board, HPAC will now be limited to how many recommendations it can make to the city commission and how frequently it can make those requests.

HPAC will only be allowed to deliver a report of project proposals for consideration of the commission only once a year in October.

Paige Myers is a district 3 HCC representative and is currently filling HCC's chair on the committee.

Myers has been a member of HPAC for the past six months. She said she has enjoyed it.

"I see my role as more of a participatory one," Myers said. "There is lots of discussion about what project should be undertaken."

It also provides the secondary benefit of greater communication across the city.

"It furthers the working relationship between HCC and HPAC; I think its mutually beneficial," she said.

She said she found the committee's recent work to commission a mural for the Centennial Trail tunnel linking Centennial and Memorial parks under Last Chance Gulch to interest her the most.

"I'm really excited about that one," she said.

Myers said as a newly elected official -- all HCC members are elected to their posts by district residents -- she found the numerous boards and HCC representative appointments to those boards confusing with their varying qualification requirements, term limits and meeting schedules.

"If these boards were standardized, it would help," she said.

HPAC Chairwoman Amanda Reese has sat on the committee since December of 2020. In her time, Reese helped guide the large-scale "Rodney Street is..." project that utilized public art to beautify the Rodney Street neighborhood during the city's recent overhaul of its main thoroughfare.

She said she is most proud of the mural painted on the western face of the J.E. Allen Livery building called "Portraits of Helena" done by artist Kelly Rebo.

Reese said the temporary removal of an HCC representative "may present challenges in having a direct line of communication between our two committees," but that "I believe these resolutions will help to make us more effective in the long term and allow for greater focus on our goals and objectives for Helena’s public art."

Both Reese and Myers agreed adding a youth member to the committee is a positive.

Reese said it will "offer an important perspective to our committee."

HPAC was established by commission resolution in 1998. It held its first meeting April 6, 1999.