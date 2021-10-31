Helena potter works with actor's company for limited-run artwork

"They take me around two hours," Field said of the time it takes to make each piece. "But what I say is they took me two hours and 24 years of experience."

The order was fulfilled over the summer. Field and his "dream team" of artists from the local Archie Bray Foundation and friends from Portland, Oregon, all the way to Asheville, North Carolina, came in to help. Field said he put himself into a bit of a conundrum by being a "yes man" and when it came to negotiating the time the order would take.

"I swear I woke up in a sweat at 5 a.m. thinking 'I need to get to the kiln'," Field said. "It really did take a dream team of people to make this happen."

What also made it happen was the wild story that led Field to where he is today. Born in Colorado, Field's love for the arts really started the summer after fifth grade when he went to art camp.

"I know it sounds kind of silly, but it really changed everything for me," Field said. "It made me think that this is what I really wanted to get into."

It was photography that first captivated Field. Throughout the '90s he was a photographer. In 1997, he took his first pottery class as a junior in college. He recalled he finally had a chance to take that pottery class that was always filled up, since he had first crack at electives.