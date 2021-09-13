Helena population up 13.8%, census finds

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Montana’s population was listed as 1,084,255 and the state grew enough to gain a congressional seat. Montana crossed that threshold by 6,300 residents. Minnesota held onto its congressional seats by 26 people and New York lost a seat by coming up 89 short.

Montana grew by 9.6% in those 10 years, or 94,810 residents. The Census found that 78.4% of the state's residents are 18 and over. It also found that 88.8% of residents are white, 6.2% are American Indian, 0.8% are Asian and 0.5% are Black.

Mary Craigle, with the research and information bureau for the Montana Department of Commerce, met with the Helena City Commission in June, to discuss the pending release of the numbers.

“This pandemic did everything it could to disrupt every plan we had for the Census,” she said, adding at one time there were 600 people and a slew of groups, including libraries, across the state getting the job done.

“Without all those efforts we never would have made it,” she said.