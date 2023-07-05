Helena is poised to host the fifth Ookii Sora Pop Culture Convention Friday, and its organizers said they hope to provide a community-building atmosphere.

"When I was younger, anime and video games were not cool," Ookii Sora Convention Co-chair BJ Allen-Prudden said in an interview Monday. "When I went to my first convention, I found that place where I felt like I finally fit into a community, and being able to provide that for younger generations is important."

She said while hobbies such as table-top role playing games and cosplaying have certainly become more mainstream than ever before, "it's still so important to have that safe space where people can come, be themselves, dress up however they want, and meet new people too."

In addition to typical "con" fare, anime trivia contests, fighting video game tournaments and cosplayers, Ookii Sora Con will feature a quiet room for attendees sensitive to overstimulation, an LGTBQ+ question-and-answer session and a panel discussion on best practices when taking service dogs to conventions, all in an effort to be as inclusive as possible.

"There is a very heavy overlap between LGBTQ+ and this kind of nerdy community," she said. "It's really important to us that we create a space that allows everyone to be comfortable throughout the whole event."

One of the convention's events is Drag Roulette, in which participants can learn about the performance art, create their own "dragsona" and perform on a stage.

"Of course we could have backlash from people in the community who disagree, but I think it's more important to get this out there so that people know that this exists," Allen-Prudden said.

She and Ookii Sora Con Chair Bryan Bolstad know a thing or two about the importance of community-building. The pair met during Helena's first Japanese animation, or anime, convention called Sugoku Con in 2010.

Bolstad was dressed as one of Allen-Prudden's favorite video game characters, Final Fantasy IX's Zidane.

The couple has been together for 10 years and will be married in September.

Sugoku Con was a one-off, but it was followed the year after by Nagu Con, which ran annually from 2011 to 2017.

Bolstad said during the 2017 Nagu Con, the organizers announced it was their last convention, and that he decided then to carry the torch.

Ookii Sora Con, which roughly translates from Japanese to "Big Sky Con," made its debut in 2018.

The COVID pandemic drove the convention online in 2020 and canceled it in 2021. This year marks its second in-person convention since.

Bolstad said the group of volunteers who plan the event every year, about a dozen mostly Montanans who collaborate over Discord, have tried to expand the convention and offer innovative programming each year.

He said one of this year's offerings he is most excited about is the inclusion of table top gaming.

Black Shield Productions is a team of professional game masters, moderators of tabletop, pencil-and-paper role playing games. The team was brought in to lead a weekend's worth of role playing, for the hardcore to the novice.

"All day, every day, just GMs (game masters) letting kids enjoy themselves by role playing for 18 hours," Bolstad said. "I looked at their roster of games this year, and it is next level."

Attendees can participate in Dungeons and Dragons Mad Libs where, with help from the audience, they can create a new character and learn the rules.

Black Shield Productions will also host drop-in, drop-out role playing games. Those who simply want to try it out for a few minutes can adopt a pre-made persona and stay as long as they like.

"We have a heavy focus on that," Allen-Prudden said, noting that an entire portion of the convention is dedicated to role-playing games. "It'll be really great as an introduction as well. D&D has become insanely popular over the last few years."

A vendor hall will also be featured, with both vendors of mass produced items and handmade art from across the region on hand.

Nearly 300 people have already registered to attend the event, and the organizers said previous years have seen nearly 700 attendees.

"In terms of conventions in general, it's very small, but for Helena, Montana, that's really big," Allen-Prudden said.

Ookii Sora Popculture Convention begins Friday at the Delta Hotels by Marriot Helena Colonial.

The convention runs from 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Convention attendees can register online or pay at the door. Admission for the full weekend is $50 for adults and $35 for children between the ages of 9 and 13. Children 8 or younger can get in for free.

Attendees under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a paying adult.