Helena pool reducing hours due to staff shortage

Due to a staffing shortage, Helena's Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool is cutting the hours of operation for sections of the pool, and in some cases the whole facility, on certain days this month.

"Please be aware that we are experiencing the same staffing challenges that many others are facing this year," a post on the pool's website reads. "As a result, we may have to close sections of the waterpark at certain times."

It also encourages people to call 447-1559 before visiting the pool to check on closures.

Here is the modified pool schedule as of Wednesday:

Friday, Aug. 6 – Lazy River closes at 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8 – Lazy River and slides closed all day.

Monday, Aug. 16 – Lazy River closes at noon / entire facility closes at 4 p.m. (normal evening swim lessons, water aerobics and lap swim will continue).

Tuesday, Aug. 17 – Lazy River closes at noon / entire facility closes at 4 p.m. (normal evening swim lessons, water aerobics and lap swim will continue).

Wednesday, Aug. 18 – Lazy River closes at noon / entire facility closes at 4 p.m. (normal evening swim lessons, water aerobics and lap swim will continue).

Thursday, Aug. 19 – Lazy River closes at noon / entire facility closes at 4 p.m. (normal evening swim lessons, water aerobics and lap swim will continue).

Friday Aug. 20 – Lazy River and Slides close at noon / entire facility closes at 4 p.m. (no lap swim, no water aerobics.)

Saturday, Aug. 21 – Last day open. Waterpark and Big Pool are open with normal hours.

Sunday Aug. 22 – Bring your pup to Dog Swim Day from 1–3 p.m. Donations for entry.

