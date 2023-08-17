The city of Helena is set to open its municipal pool up to dog owners and their furry friends.
Last Chance Splash, 1203 N. Last Chance Gulch, will open for Dog Swim Day on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.
A young girl splashes around the shallows with dogs at Saturday's Paws in the Pool hosted by Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool. The dogs-only day is a beloved event following the pool's closure at the end of every season.
Nolan Lister
Attendees can bring their dogs to swim in the pool's water park area. The pool will close to the public on Friday, prior to Saturday's doggie swim.
The Helena Parks Department asks attendees enter through the north gate and contribute a cash donation.
Charlee, a 9-year-old pit bull and border collie mix from Montana City swims away with another dog's chew toy Saturday afternoon at Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool.
Nolan Lister
Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government.
