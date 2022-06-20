Helena pool hires full lifeguard team amid nationwide shortage

Amid a nationwide shortage of lifeguards, Helena's recent increase of seasonal worker pay helped the city fully staff its municipal pool for the summer.

Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool's full slate of amenities, including the Lazy River and splash deck, will be operational every day, a welcome return for swimmers whose touchstone of an American summer had been diminished in recent years in response to the pandemic and staffing shortages.

The New York Times reported June 9 that a shortage of lifeguards has left tens of thousands of pools closed and beaches unguarded across the nation, including in Cincinnati where the city government only managed to hire enough staff to open eight of its 23 pools, and Austin, Texas, where only half the lifeguard positions are filled.

During an April 11 Helena City Commission meeting, the body approved seasonal temporary employee pay matrix, setting a minimum hourly wage for such workers of $15.

According to Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department Recreation Program Manager Kait Perrodin, that approval resulted in a fairly substantial bump in pay to many of the pool's employees, some of whom were previously making less than $10 an hour.

Perrodin said the pool was always "fully staffed" with lifeguards, though in the recent past, one or more features in the park had to be closed based on limited staff.

This summer, 42 lifeguards will police the pool decks, 24 of whom are returning from last year.

The pay increase certainly helped with staff retention, Perrodin said, a benefit to the operation as "having returning staff brings experience back and provides leadership for the new lifeguards."

The pool also plans to offer an expanded menu of swim lessons and water aerobics classes during the season after hiring 21 water safety instructors, 13 of whom are returning from the previous year.

Perrodin said the pool will offer two water aerobics classes a day.

The pool will offer more than 1,000 swim lesson spots over the course of the summer. For more information on pool programming and to sign up, visit the Last Chance Splash's website, https://www.lastchancesplash.com.

Last Chance Splash Assistant Manager Piper Davidson, now in her fifth summer employed at the pool, said 2022 "will be a good year."

"I'm excited to get back into more normalcy," Davidson said.

Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool, 1203 N. Last Chance Gulch, opens for the season June 21. Aug. 19 is the final day of the season. The pool will be closed for the Fourth of July.

On weekdays, the Lazy River will be open for adult walking from 9:30 a.m. to noon; the water park, including slides, Lazy River, zero-depth pool and splash deck, will be open from 12:15-7 p.m.; the 50-meter pool and diving tank will be open from 1-7 p.m.; and lap swim will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the water park, diving tank, 50-meter pool and lap swim will be open from 1-5 p.m.

To learn more

Read the New York Times story at https://nyti.ms/3QzzTP2

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.