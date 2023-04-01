A 25-year-old Helena-area man was subdued by a Taser and arrested after he had a campfire in a city park and became aggressive toward officers, at one point throwing snow on them and taking a fighting stance, police said Saturday.

Police were called 7:31 a.m. Friday to Women's Park in the 500 block of Fuller Avenue for a report of a man with a campfire in the park, the Helena Police Department said in an email.

Officers arrived while firefighters were putting out the campfire. A man who was there saw the officers and began to walk away, authorities said. The man did not comply with officers’ instructions to stay.

They grabbed the male and again told him to stay. The man became confrontational, grew increasingly agitated and threatened to assault them, authorities said. Police said he began throwing snow at them.

The man was subdued by a Taser as he squared up to the officers, police said.

The man was placed under arrest and taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, police said. He was booked for obstructing a police officer, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and having a fire in a city park.

His name was not released Saturday.