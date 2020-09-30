Helena police testing hybrid cruisers to save on costs

There are a number of ways the vehicle could prove more efficient beyond simple fuel efficiency. According to Zander, the average police vehicle probably spends a few hours per day in an idle state. While this isn't necessarily a lot, it is more than the average civilian vehicle.

Zander said HPD doesn't typically leave its vehicles idle while at the station, but each vehicle will spend some time idling during patrols when officers are out on a call. When not in motion, the vehicle will switch to its electric battery, saving fuel while maintaining power to the air conditioner, radio, police computer and more.

The vehicle also has an automatic shutdown process once the key is removed. This will maximize efficiency during times when the vehicle is unexpectedly not in use, such as any potential foot pursuit. However, the vehicle can still get moving quickly when it needs to. It actually has more horsepower than a typical gas-only cruiser.

"There are lots of considerations with emissions and fuel consumption," Zander said. "Our fuel is paid on the taxpayers' dollar."

For Zander, anything that can save money in the police budget and unburdens the taxpayers is of ultimate benefit. Police cruisers typically run fewer than 20,000 miles per year, even though this vehicle and many others run up to three shifts per day.