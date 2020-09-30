Helena police testing hybrid cruisers to save on costs

There is a new rig in the parking lot at the Helena Police Department, and for the first time ever it's a hybrid.
Lt. Jayson Zander said the department is using the vehicle for a trial run to see whether it can squeeze more efficiency out of the electric/gasoline hybrid than it could from a traditional gasoline-only cruiser.
"Really there is a big push from Ford on these for the fuel savings," Zander said. "We are already seeing an average 5- to 7 mile-per-gallon increase in efficiency."
The vehicle is Ford's police interceptor model. It's modeled after the sixth-generation Explorer and is "more purpose built than it has ever been," according to Zander.
One major change in this model is that it's now built off a truck frame rather than a car/hatchback frame. The "police interceptor" badge dates all the way back to 1992, when it could be found on many Crown Victoria cars.
Zander, who is in charge of all vehicle ordering for HPD, said the hybrid option adds $3,000 to the base cost of the vehicle. This is one of the cost balances HPD will monitor to see how quickly the vehicle saves that cost on fuel.
Support Local Journalism
Zander ordered the hybrid back in October 2019 and it finally arrived at the station approximately two months ago. The vehicle has been on the streets during this two-month period.
There are a number of ways the vehicle could prove more efficient beyond simple fuel efficiency. According to Zander, the average police vehicle probably spends a few hours per day in an idle state. While this isn't necessarily a lot, it is more than the average civilian vehicle.
Zander said HPD doesn't typically leave its vehicles idle while at the station, but each vehicle will spend some time idling during patrols when officers are out on a call. When not in motion, the vehicle will switch to its electric battery, saving fuel while maintaining power to the air conditioner, radio, police computer and more.
The vehicle also has an automatic shutdown process once the key is removed. This will maximize efficiency during times when the vehicle is unexpectedly not in use, such as any potential foot pursuit. However, the vehicle can still get moving quickly when it needs to. It actually has more horsepower than a typical gas-only cruiser.
"There are lots of considerations with emissions and fuel consumption," Zander said. "Our fuel is paid on the taxpayers' dollar."
For Zander, anything that can save money in the police budget and unburdens the taxpayers is of ultimate benefit. Police cruisers typically run fewer than 20,000 miles per year, even though this vehicle and many others run up to three shifts per day.
It will take at least a year on the streets before the HPD can determine if the fuel savings, maintenance costs and everything else equates to a net cost savings. Zander said police cruisers typically don't get good gas mileage, so he has high hopes for the hybrid vehicle.
Zander is confident enough that he placed an order for two more hybrid vehicles in the 2021 budget. Given the benefits he has seen thus far, he believes it could ultimately be more efficient for the HPD.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.