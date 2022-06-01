Helena police seeking transient woman believed to be suicidal

Helena authorities are seeking help in finding a 59-year-old transient woman who has reportedly made statements about killing herself.

Kelly Sue Kelly needs help, Helena police said. She is homeless, on foot and may be in possession of knives.

Kelly is white, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair. She has a tattoo of a rose on her right wrist, officials said.

Anyone with information should call Helena police at 406-442-3233 or dial 9-1-1.

For anyone who needs help, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached for 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 6 Angry 0